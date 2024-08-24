The rockstar workout
A mashup of ‘hybrid’ and ‘rockstar’, HYROX is a new trend that has taken over the fitness world. Unlike traditional races that focus solely on running, the HYROX race integrates a variety of functional exercises, creating a balanced and demanding workout. It is one of the fastest growing fitness sport in the world. The competitors begin with a one-kilometre run, followed by a functional workout, repeated eight times.
Shashwat Banerjee, Centre Manager, Fitness First Noida says, “HYROX is designed to cater to a wide range of fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes. The sport ensures that participants engage multiple muscle groups and develop both cardiovascular and muscular endurance. There are different categories, including men’s, women’s, pro, and relay teams, allowing individuals to compete at a level that matches their experience as well as capabilities.”
Here’s the HYROX combination you can try at the gym
Ski-Erg
After your first run, head to your ski ‘station’ and tick off a kilometre as quickly as possible. If your gym doesn’t have a ski-erg, you’ll be pulling a double shift on the rowing machine as the next best option. Whichever machine you have to use, smash your way through 1 km.
Dumbbell Front Squat into March
Clean a pair of dumbbells onto the front of your shoulders. From here, drop into a front squat, until your thighs pass parallel to the ground. Before driving back up explosively and pressing your bells overhead, lift one leg from the ground driving your knee into the air and then the other. This is one rep, drop back into a squat and go again. Repeat 25 times.
Loaded Beast Row
Once you're done with the third run, immediately grab your dumbbells and drop onto all fours with both hands on your bells. Dig your toes into the ground and lift your knees up slightly. Shifting your weight onto your left hand, row the right dumbbell towards your hip. Lower the weight under control. Repeat on your left side. Complete 30 total reps.
Burpee with Tuck
With 4km of running already in your legs, this one is likely going to be difficult. Squat down and place both hands on the floor between your feet. Jump your feet back into the top of a press-up and lower your chest to the ground. Straighten your arms and hop your feet forwards, landing in a squat position, before immediately jumping into the air. Land with soft knees and move directly into rep 2. Do a total of 80 reps.
Thrusters
Place your dumbbells or kettlebells up to your shoulders and squat down, keeping your back straight and your chest up, until your thighs are beyond parallel to the ground. Stand back up explosively and, in one motion, press both of the dumbbells overhead to full lockout. Now, reverse the movement. Push yourself to stay explosive in order to replicate throwing a wall ball.
Lunges
How are those legs holding up? After your seventh run, stand tall holding a single dumbbell close to your chest, or a sandbag over your shoulders if possible. Keeping your chest up at all times, take a step forward with one leg, bending at the knee until the back knee touches the ground. Stand up explosively, pause and repeat with the other leg. Complete 100 total reps. If you have the space, perform 100 walking lunges.
Farmer's March
Pick up your dumbbells and complete 200 steps as quickly, and in as few drops, as possible. If you can’t find the space to march across, do it on the spot, driving your knees as high as possible.
Rowing
This one shouldn’t take much explaining. Get on to that machine after your fifth run and row your way to the 1km mark. By this point ‘pace yourself’ shouldn’t really need to be said, get through this as quickly but as skillfully as possible.