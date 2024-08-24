The rockstar workout

Loaded Beast Row

Once you're done with the third run, immediately grab your dumbbells and drop onto all fours with both hands on your bells. Dig your toes into the ground and lift your knees up slightly. Shifting your weight onto your left hand, row the right dumbbell towards your hip. Lower the weight under control. Repeat on your left side. Complete 30 total reps.

Burpee with Tuck

With 4km of running already in your legs, this one is likely going to be difficult. Squat down and place both hands on the floor between your feet. Jump your feet back into the top of a press-up and lower your chest to the ground. Straighten your arms and hop your feet forwards, landing in a squat position, before immediately jumping into the air. Land with soft knees and move directly into rep 2. Do a total of 80 reps.

Thrusters

Place your dumbbells or kettlebells up to your shoulders and squat down, keeping your back straight and your chest up, until your thighs are beyond parallel to the ground. Stand back up explosively and, in one motion, press both of the dumbbells overhead to full lockout. Now, reverse the movement. Push yourself to stay explosive in order to replicate throwing a wall ball.

Lunges

How are those legs holding up? After your seventh run, stand tall holding a single dumbbell close to your chest, or a sandbag over your shoulders if possible. Keeping your chest up at all times, take a step forward with one leg, bending at the knee until the back knee touches the ground. Stand up explosively, pause and repeat with the other leg. Complete 100 total reps. If you have the space, perform 100 walking lunges.

Farmer's March

Pick up your dumbbells and complete 200 steps as quickly, and in as few drops, as possible. If you can’t find the space to march across, do it on the spot, driving your knees as high as possible.

Rowing

This one shouldn’t take much explaining. Get on to that machine after your fifth run and row your way to the 1km mark. By this point ‘pace yourself’ shouldn’t really need to be said, get through this as quickly but as skillfully as possible.