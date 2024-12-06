Scientists develop urine test for early detection of lung cancer

Scientists have created a world-first urine test that could indicate the first possible signs of lung cancer.

The urine test, developed by Cambridge scientists is said to be the first of its kind, and it detects ‘zombie’ cells that could indicate the first signs of the disease.

Researchers hope that early detection, through the simple urine test, could enable earlier treatment interventions, significantly improving patient outcomes and prognosis.

"Lung cancer has a poor prognosis for many patients because often there are no noticeable symptoms until it has spread through the lungs or into other parts of the body. The new urine test will allow doctors to spot the disease before it develops," says a statement on the University of Cambridge website.

To create the test, scientists looked at proteins excreted by senescent cells: “zombie” cells which are alive but unable to grow and divide. It’s these cells that cause tissue damage by reprogramming their immediate environment to help promote the emergence of cancer cells.

Now, researchers have developed an injectable sensor that interacts with zombie cell proteins and releases easily detectable compound into urine, signalling their presence.

Professor Ljiljana Fruk and Dr Daniel Munoz Espin and their teams at the University of Cambridge are leading on the research, funded by Cancer Research UK.

“Early detection of cancer requires cost-effective tools and strategies that enable detection to happen quickly and accurately,” said Fruk. “We designed a test based on peptide-cleaving proteins, which are found at higher levels in the presence of zombie cells, and in turn appear in the early stages of cancer.

“Ultimately, we want to develop a urine test that could help doctors identify signs of the early stages of cancer – potentially months or even years before noticeable symptoms appear.”