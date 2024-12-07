Toy with feelings to grin and bear it

Karuna Shah, a 33-year-old lawyer from Mumbai, credits social media for swiping her card to buy a cuddly elephant toy, with which she spends her nights in comfort. “Instagram and Pinterest are flooded with posts of grownups showing off their collections of stuffed toys, and sharing stories of how these help them unwind after a tough day, or to destress during emotional distress. The hashtag #PlushTherapy has garnered millions of views on Instagram, highlighting how plush toys are becoming a shared cultural phenomenon,” she says.

Stuffed toys like the timeless teddy bears have been trusted bedtime companions for children through the ages. This appeal, having touched adults, fuels a booming global market, valued at over USD 11.76 billion in 2023. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent from 2024 to 2030, they remain big business.

While children are still the primary market, a significant growth shift is underway in the plushies industry both in volume and size. In recent years, they are being designed specifically to provide emotional comfort for adults. These cuddly creations provide perfect pleasure for people with anxiety, stress, and melancholy.

Brands like Squishmallows, Bearaby’s, and Warmies are leading this bear market, with products that are not just looking good and huggable. Weighted stuffies, for example, are designed for deep pressure stimulation on the body, a therapeutic technique known to alleviate anxiety and improve mood. Some toys can even be warmed in the microwave for some soothing heat therapy. Others smell good wafting lavender scents to make you relax.

AGE NO BAR FOR THE LOVIES

According to Dr Sonal Anand, a psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Maharashtra, “Plush toys evoke positive childhood memories in many adults, offering a connection to simpler, less stressful times. The toys are also known to help them release stress and feel a sense of comfort and calm amidst their hectic schedules.” Talking of weighted plush toys, studies show that deep pressure stimulation, similar to the effects of a weighted blanket, can reduce cortisol levels—the cortisol hormone is associated with stress—and increase serotonin and dopamine, which generate feelings of happiness and calm. Lovies make adults with deadline stress, social anxiety, or personal loss feel secure within.