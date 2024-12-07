Toy with feelings to grin and bear it

Karuna Shah, a 33-year-old lawyer from Mumbai, credits social media for swiping her card to buy a cuddly elephant toy, with which she spends her nights in comfort. “Instagram and Pinterest are flooded with posts of grownups showing off their collections of stuffed toys, and sharing stories of how these help them unwind after a tough day, or to destress during emotional distress. The hashtag #PlushTherapy has garnered millions of views on Instagram, highlighting how plush toys are becoming a shared cultural phenomenon,” she says.
Stuffed toys like the timeless teddy bears have been trusted bedtime companions for children through the ages. This appeal, having touched adults, fuels a booming global market, valued at over USD 11.76 billion in 2023. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent from 2024 to 2030, they remain big business.
While children are still the primary market, a significant growth shift is underway in the plushies industry both in volume and size. In recent years, they are being designed specifically to provide emotional comfort for adults. These cuddly creations provide perfect pleasure for people with anxiety, stress, and melancholy.
Brands like Squishmallows, Bearaby’s, and Warmies are leading this bear market, with products that are not just looking good and huggable. Weighted stuffies, for example, are designed for deep pressure stimulation on the body, a therapeutic technique known to alleviate anxiety and improve mood. Some toys can even be warmed in the microwave for some soothing heat therapy. Others smell good wafting lavender scents to make you relax.
AGE NO BAR FOR THE LOVIES
According to Dr Sonal Anand, a psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Maharashtra, “Plush toys evoke positive childhood memories in many adults, offering a connection to simpler, less stressful times. The toys are also known to help them release stress and feel a sense of comfort and calm amidst their hectic schedules.” Talking of weighted plush toys, studies show that deep pressure stimulation, similar to the effects of a weighted blanket, can reduce cortisol levels—the cortisol hormone is associated with stress—and increase serotonin and dopamine, which generate feelings of happiness and calm. Lovies make adults with deadline stress, social anxiety, or personal loss feel secure within.
A cheerful aspect of the toys is their appeal across genders and ages. Unlike traditional therapy, which can be costly and time-intensive, plush toys are easy peasy. Dr Santosh Bangar, senior consultant psychiatrist, Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel, Mumbai, says, “There’s no age for having plush toys as companions. Children, teenagers, adults, and even seniors—especially those with dementia—feel comforted.”
For instance, Tanvi Garg, a 29-year-old graphic designer from Gurgaon, found solace in a weighted plush sloth named “Sammy” during the pandemic. “Sammy became my grounding object.Whenever I felt overwhelmed, I’d hold him.”
EMOTION SPECIALISTS
Historically, stuffed animals for adults was seen as rather silly, and childish. The absence of human touch, proximity and interaction leads adults to seek other props against loneliness or for emotional reassurance. Mental health advocates see this trend as a positive cultural shift. “People today have increasingly become vocal about their mental health struggles,” says Dr Bangar. “Plush toys help them feel less lonely and improve their mood. For some, these toys act as confidants, offering a safe space to share thoughts and concerns when conversations with friends or family feel daunting.”
Such psychological engagements with these toys is inspiring further innovation and engagement in design. Companies are creating customisable options tailored to individual needs. These include toys capable of recording and playing back calming affirmations or featuring temperature controls for a personalised experience.
Mental health professionals are exploring the integration of plush toys into therapeutic practices. “During emotional therapy sessions, some individuals struggle to express or manage their feelings,” says Dr Bangar. “Hugging a plush toy or just keeping one nearby can provide emotional relief, helping them stay grounded and calm.” Still, the teddy bear or Winnie the Pooh are not a substitute for professional therapy. “They help people to cope with their troubles, but it’s important not to rely solely on them,” says Dr Anand.
Magellan T Bear was the first teddy bear in space on Space Shuttle Discovery in 1995 as an “education specialist” in a Colorado school project. Today plushies are emotional specialists for adults too who would love a cuddle and a good cry with something soft and comfy to hold on to.