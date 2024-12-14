Brew a cup of beauty
A new trend is brewing in the world of wellness—beauty teas. Beyond traditional skincare routines, these herbal infusions promise benefits like clearer skin, enhanced collagen production, a radiant glow, and even better sleep. From tackling acne to promoting overall well-being, beauty teas are fast becoming a natural addition to skincare regimes.
With India’s growing affinity for holistic, nature-driven solutions, beauty teas are gaining popularity as a functional, daily habit. Brands are blending potent ingredients like hibiscus, chamomile and turmeric, catering to the needs of millennials and Gen Z looking for wellness beyond creams and serums.
Talking Beauty and Beyond
Dr Swathi, Head of Research and Product Development at Herbal Chakra says, “Just like every other organ in the body, skin also derives its nutrition from blood, and disposes off the metabolic waste into circulation. Although skin has the capability to absorb some compounds from the surface, the capability is limited.
Hence, to make sure the skin is healthy, well nourished, and glowing, herbal teas are necessary. They act internally, by reaching the skin through blood circulation, and provide the required nourishment. The best time to have it is mid-morning and in the evening.”
Beauty and herbal teas contain antioxidants which are important for detoxification. “These teas work wonders for digestion and also support a journey toward natural weight loss. A true blessing in a cup, these offer both wellness and a delicate boost to your beauty,” says Sonal Rathi, Co- Founder Bioresurge.
Oh that Glow
The beauty teas boost collagen and have anti-inflammatory properties. Collagen is a protein inherent to the body, and the production of collagen starts to slow down as we age. Now-a-days owing to unhealthy dietary and lifestyle practices, premature ageing of skin has become a common problem. Our teas are effective in stimulating production of collagen, thus helping with premature ageing,” says Swathi.
“The combination of green tea, Arjuna, and other herbal ingredients supports weight loss while balancing essential bodily functions. This unique blend includes potent herbs like Tulsi, and Sonth, which together provide strong anti-inflammatory benefits. Additionally, Dalchini (cinnamon) enhances collagen production, while Sonth (dry ginger) aids in maintaining healthy collagen levels, fostering skin resilience and elasticity,” says Rathi.
Who Should Avoid?
These teas are safe to use for everyone. People who want to have healthy glowing skin can consume it. There are no general contradictions, but if you are on some medication, it is better to check with your health practitioner. “Our herbal teas are crafted to suit a wide range of people and are generally safe for everyone. However, those who have sensitivities or allergies to specific herbs listed on the packaging are advised to refrain from consuming them,” says Rathi.
Not Your Regular Tea
Most of the existing teas are made of green tea/black tea base, blended with very minute quantities of ayurvedic herbal extracts. However, these beauty teas are a blend of organic ayurvedic herbs, and have been formulated scientifically. “We have ensured that the herbs used in our teas have water-soluble components which are released while brewing, which in turn leads to better results. And we have successfully broken the notion that Ayurveda products are not palatable. Our teas taste great, are pleasant to the senses, and efficacious, all at once,” says Swathi.