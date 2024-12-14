Brew a cup of beauty

A new trend is brewing in the world of wellness—beauty teas. Beyond traditional skincare routines, these herbal infusions promise benefits like clearer skin, enhanced collagen production, a radiant glow, and even better sleep. From tackling acne to promoting overall well-being, beauty teas are fast becoming a natural addition to skincare regimes.

With India’s growing affinity for holistic, nature-driven solutions, beauty teas are gaining popularity as a functional, daily habit. Brands are blending potent ingredients like hibiscus, chamomile and turmeric, catering to the needs of millennials and Gen Z looking for wellness beyond creams and serums.

Talking Beauty and Beyond

Dr Swathi, Head of Research and Product Development at Herbal Chakra says, “Just like every other organ in the body, skin also derives its nutrition from blood, and disposes off the metabolic waste into circulation. Although skin has the capability to absorb some compounds from the surface, the capability is limited.

Hence, to make sure the skin is healthy, well nourished, and glowing, herbal teas are necessary. They act internally, by reaching the skin through blood circulation, and provide the required nourishment. The best time to have it is mid-morning and in the evening.”

Beauty and herbal teas contain antioxidants which are important for detoxification. “These teas work wonders for digestion and also support a journey toward natural weight loss. A true blessing in a cup, these offer both wellness and a delicate boost to your beauty,” says Sonal Rathi, Co- Founder Bioresurge.