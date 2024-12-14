One step at a time to healing with walking meditation
Manali Matta, an Udaipur-based Chartered Accountant often faced excessive work anxiety and performance pressure during certain times of the year. This led to sleepless nights, loss of temper, and unhealthy eating habits. Having tried multiple remedies, she turned to walking meditation recommended by Dr Ridhima Khamesra. “At first Manali was reluctant to try it but having seen fantastic results, she started doing it regularly. She believes walking meditation healed her hormonal imbalances and helped her mind focus on what was truly important,” says Khamesra.
The concept of walking meditation dates back to ancient times with Buddhism, Taoism and yoga advocating its many benefits. Relaxing the mind to a state of stillness while strolling and achieving synchronicity in one’s breath and movement offers a boost to your body, mind, and spirit.
Thich Nhat Hanh, the Vietnamese monk and peace activist, is perhaps the most famous proponent of this practice. While guiding people on the benefits of walking meditation in a recorded video, he says, “As we walk, we should imagine that we bring peace, serenity and happiness to the ground.” He advocates taking slow, deliberate steps suffused with intentional positivity.
Author and the director of The Yoga Institute, Dr Hansa Ji Yogendra, wholeheartedly agrees. Sharing that the act of dhyana or meditation can be extended to all activities, she asserts, “It is said, yatra yatra mano yati, tatra tatra samadhayah—wherever the mind goes, there arises a state of meditation.” She adds that the practice is especially helpful to people who are anxious or depressed and find it difficult to sit in silence for longer periods of time. “Walking meditation gives them a sense of progress and movement while cultivating stillness of the mind.”
According to experts at Healthline, walking meditation typically involves walking in a circle, in a labyrinth or back and forth in a straight line, so the repetition can aid in calming the mind. However, any kind of walking can be meditative when done with mindful awareness. “We strongly recommend walking meditation as part of our Dinacharya practice, and we combine it with Shinrin-Yoku, or forest bathing, a traditional Japanese technique for relaxation and wellbeing.
The simple method of walking calmly and quietly amongst the trees, observing nature around you whilst breathing deeply can help us de-stress and boost health and wellbeing in a natural way. It prompts us to engage all five senses in communion with the natural world,” explains Dr Arun Pillai, the wellness director of Dharana at Shillim, a wellness retreat near the Sahyadri Mountains in Maharashtra. He outlines numerous health benefits—both physical and mental—of following this practice.
The former include improved balance especially in older adults, relief from chronic pain with improved mobility, and better cognition leading to healthy ageing of the brain. It also ensures enhanced mindfulness, improved sleep, fewer mood disorders and alleviation of mental health challenges, contributing to overall emotional balance. Dr Khamesra adds that the practice fosters a positive relationship with oneself, while improving blood circulation, keeping hypertension in check, boosting digestive health and keeping blood sugar levels in control. It also boosts creative thoughts and helps people suffering from insomnia.
Walking meditation is best practiced in a quiet place with few distractions. One must stand still, feeling the earth beneath their feet and take deep breaths before walking at a slow and deliberate pace. Each step must be gentle and conscious of the various movements involved.
“Walk as if each step is a sacred offering, connecting you to the earth and to the present moment. If your mind wanders, gently bring it back. Try to synchronise your breath with your steps. In each movement, let go of distractions, experience the simplicity and grace of the moment,” says Dr Yogendra.
Breathwork is undoubtedly important. One must inhale deeply through the nose and exhale through the mouth while walking. Each inhalation should span three to four steps, and exhalation another three to four steps. This pattern of breathing should be repeated while walking at a relaxed pace for at least five minutes. Once this simple practice has been mastered, variations can be explored such as walking barefoot in nature and sensory walking by engaging all senses.
How to perform walking meditation for optimal results
● Stand still with your feet hip-width apart
● Take slow and controlled breaths while focusing on the points of your feet making contact with the ground
● When you are ready, begin walking forward at a relaxed pace
● Inhale deeply through your nose and exhale through your mouth while you walk
● Try to inhale for 3 to 4 steps, and then exhale for the next 3 to 4 steps
● Repeat this pattern of breathing while walking at a relaxed pace for at least 5 minutes