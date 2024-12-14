One step at a time to healing with walking meditation

Manali Matta, an Udaipur-based Chartered Accountant often faced excessive work anxiety and performance pressure during certain times of the year. This led to sleepless nights, loss of temper, and unhealthy eating habits. Having tried multiple remedies, she turned to walking meditation recommended by Dr Ridhima Khamesra. “At first Manali was reluctant to try it but having seen fantastic results, she started doing it regularly. She believes walking meditation healed her hormonal imbalances and helped her mind focus on what was truly important,” says Khamesra.

The concept of walking meditation dates back to ancient times with Buddhism, Taoism and yoga advocating its many benefits. Relaxing the mind to a state of stillness while strolling and achieving synchronicity in one’s breath and movement offers a boost to your body, mind, and spirit.

Thich Nhat Hanh, the Vietnamese monk and peace activist, is perhaps the most famous proponent of this practice. While guiding people on the benefits of walking meditation in a recorded video, he says, “As we walk, we should imagine that we bring peace, serenity and happiness to the ground.” He advocates taking slow, deliberate steps suffused with intentional positivity.

Author and the director of The Yoga Institute, Dr Hansa Ji Yogendra, wholeheartedly agrees. Sharing that the act of dhyana or meditation can be extended to all activities, she asserts, “It is said, yatra yatra mano yati, tatra tatra samadhayah—wherever the mind goes, there arises a state of meditation.” She adds that the practice is especially helpful to people who are anxious or depressed and find it difficult to sit in silence for longer periods of time. “Walking meditation gives them a sense of progress and movement while cultivating stillness of the mind.”