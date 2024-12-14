Product review | KorinMi: Breaking those skincare barriers

If you have been layering your face with skin care, and still ending up with dry skin a few hours later then chances are that your products are not permeating through the layers of your skin. Fret not, for KorinMi has come out with just the product that is missing in your multi step routine.

Its AA Hydro Essence. While the aloe gel hydro essence hydrates the skin, the amino acids in it preps it so that it absorbs all the products that you apply afterwards, and helps retain the moisture throughout the day.

For those who have gotten their skin tested, something you can get done at KorinMi, will know how drastic temperature changes and sun exposure can result in hot flash induced redness. AA Hydro essence helps particularly in minimising redness with the cooling effect of its gel like formula.

Include it in your skin care routine after cleansing and toning. Follow it up with a serum, moisturiser and sunscreen, and your skin is ready to take on the day.

AA Hydro Essence by KorinMi

Price: Rs 599 for 15 ml

Available: KorinMi Skin Clinic, Gurgaon