The wedding season skincare guide
The season of weddings and festivities is here and most of us love a quick grooming session at a salon. But, visiting your dermatologist or salon can sometimes feel overwhelming, almost like entering a high-stakes competition in the realm of skincare. To help you navigate this experience, here’s a list of essential things to avoid before your next appointment.
1. Avoid New Treatments 10 Days Prior to Major Events
Steer clear of trying new treatments within a week and a half of an important occasion, such as a family wedding or a milestone anniversary. This is because even reputable products can cause unexpected reactions, especially with all the excitement in the air. It’s best to allow your skin at least 3-5 days to settle and recover before any significant event.
2. Don’t Wax Right Before an Event
Waxing can lead to irritation, redness, and blotchiness—definitely not the look you want for your photos. If you plan to wear makeup, you could amplify any sensitivities. Ideally, schedule your waxing at least five days before your big day to avoid looking overly red or irritated.
3. Skip Injectables the Week Before
Procedures like Botox, fillers, or PRP should be off-limits just before your big event. While they can enhance your appearance, they also come with potential side effects like bruising. Plan for any injectables at least a couple of weeks in advance to give your skin time to settle into its new look.
4. No Injectables at Salons
Salons are not recommended for injectables. Treatments like micro needling or fillers should only be administered in a medical setting by qualified professionals. Sterility and proper technique are essential, so leave these services to the specialists.
5. Body Positivity is Key
It’s important to remember that no matter how you perceive your body, dermatologists and salon staff are there to help you, not to judge. We’ve seen a wide range of bodies and issues. Our focus is your skin’s health and helping you feel your best.
6. Postpone your Mani-Pedi
If your nails are showing signs of fungus, forgo that manicure and instead consult a dermatologist. We’re equipped to tackle such problems at the source, and a nail-health-focused appointment can lead to better results than a quick trip to the salon.
7. Listen to the Professionals
Visiting a dermatologist means entering a supportive environment focused on your well-being. While you may sometimes achieve great results by pushing the limits, it’s paramount to heed the advice of your dermatologist. Moderation is crucial—opt for staggered treatments rather than cramming multiple procedures into a short time frame. Similarly, avoid excessive salon visits; your hair and nails don’t require constant attention.
Consider allowing your nails a breather from polish now and then. And don’t forget, when you’re visiting your dermatologist, come with a clean face and comfortable clothing, and don’t hesitate to show how you typically cleanse your skin. There you have it—a guide to navigating your next dermatologist or salon visit. Keep in mind, your skincare specialists are here to assist you, so relax and focus on what truly matters: taking care of your skin.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi