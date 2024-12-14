The wedding season skincare guide

The season of weddings and festivities is here and most of us love a quick grooming session at a salon. But, visiting your dermatologist or salon can sometimes feel overwhelming, almost like entering a high-stakes competition in the realm of skincare. To help you navigate this experience, here’s a list of essential things to avoid before your next appointment.

1. Avoid New Treatments 10 Days Prior to Major Events

Steer clear of trying new treatments within a week and a half of an important occasion, such as a family wedding or a milestone anniversary. This is because even reputable products can cause unexpected reactions, especially with all the excitement in the air. It’s best to allow your skin at least 3-5 days to settle and recover before any significant event.

2. Don’t Wax Right Before an Event

Waxing can lead to irritation, redness, and blotchiness—definitely not the look you want for your photos. If you plan to wear makeup, you could amplify any sensitivities. Ideally, schedule your waxing at least five days before your big day to avoid looking overly red or irritated.

3. Skip Injectables the Week Before

Procedures like Botox, fillers, or PRP should be off-limits just before your big event. While they can enhance your appearance, they also come with potential side effects like bruising. Plan for any injectables at least a couple of weeks in advance to give your skin time to settle into its new look.

4. No Injectables at Salons

Salons are not recommended for injectables. Treatments like micro needling or fillers should only be administered in a medical setting by qualified professionals. Sterility and proper technique are essential, so leave these services to the specialists.