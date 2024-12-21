Product Review - The Magic of Healthy Skin
Health

Product Review - The Magic of Healthy Skin

It's become a must-have in my skincare arsenal, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to achieve clearer and more smooth skin.
Published on

The Skin Renew ABC peptide Exfoliator Serum gently exfoliates skin and removes dead cells. It gives a glowy, bright, and even tone texture. It also gets quickly absorbed in the skin and is non-sticky. I've used it for over a month now, and there's been significant improvement in my skin texture.

It's become a must-have in my skincare arsenal, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to achieve clearer and more smooth skin. If you are looking for better results and have oily skin, I would suggest combining it with The Derma Co moisturiser.

It will control sebum, boost hydration, and repair the skin barrier. It contains a powerful blend of niacinamide, ceramides, panthenol, allantoin, and zinc.

This moisturiser provides longer hydration, unclog pores, reduce irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier. Its lightweight gel texture and oil-free formulation make it ideal for daily use. It is definitely going to be my go-to product combination thisseason.

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer Price: Rs 449

The Derma Co. Skin Renew ABC peptide Exfoliator Serum Price: Rs 699

Available: Online

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com