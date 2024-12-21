Product Review - The Magic of Healthy Skin

The Skin Renew ABC peptide Exfoliator Serum gently exfoliates skin and removes dead cells. It gives a glowy, bright, and even tone texture. It also gets quickly absorbed in the skin and is non-sticky. I've used it for over a month now, and there's been significant improvement in my skin texture.

It's become a must-have in my skincare arsenal, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to achieve clearer and more smooth skin. If you are looking for better results and have oily skin, I would suggest combining it with The Derma Co moisturiser.

It will control sebum, boost hydration, and repair the skin barrier. It contains a powerful blend of niacinamide, ceramides, panthenol, allantoin, and zinc.

This moisturiser provides longer hydration, unclog pores, reduce irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier. Its lightweight gel texture and oil-free formulation make it ideal for daily use. It is definitely going to be my go-to product combination thisseason.

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer Price: Rs 449

The Derma Co. Skin Renew ABC peptide Exfoliator Serum Price: Rs 699

Available: Online