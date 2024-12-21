'Snoob' that’s making the world go round
The cliche is “Silence is golden.” Really? What happens when good old silence strikes in the middle of a conversation? This brief pause of awkwardness raises a flurry of emotions in everyone. Psychologists call this pause “snoob,” an awkward silence that creeps into conversations, leaving people nervous and self-conscious. While a snoob might make us squirm, science suggests it’
Understanding the Snoob
A snoob is more than just an awkward silence; it's a natural rhythm in communication where the brain pauses to recalibrate or process information. Dr Aparna Gupta, Founder and Lead Clinical Psychologist at Gray Cells Matter, says, “Snoob is essentially a space where everyone knows the essence of the unspoken. And this transcends the speaker and the listener to a world of mutual recognition and acceptance that paves the way to building golden bridges.”
Why do we Fear the Snoob?
Silence in conversation can sometimes feel like an awkward pause that throws off the natural rhythm of interaction. When this flow falters, it’s like hitting a pause button on our sense of security. Suddenly, it becomes a mirror, reflecting every self-doubt: Am I dull? Did they lose interest? Did I mess up by bringing up my love for ketchup in Maggi? These moments can shake our confidence and leave us feeling rejected.
But here’s the twist. Silence isn’t always the enemy. Research tells us that smooth, uninterrupted conversations help us feel seen and validated. Yet, pauses can do something just as profound—they create space for deeper reflection and trust. In fact, genuine connections often thrive not in the words exchanged but in the quiet understanding between them.
In today’s world of constant notifications and curated feeds, silence feels unnatural, almost threatening. “There’s no typing” bubble to save us in real life. Add in social norms that label silence as awkward, and it’s no wonder snoob makes us squirm.
Learning to Embrace the Snoob
What if we stopped fearing snoobs and started seeing them as opportunities? Instead of scrambling to fill the silence, experts suggest reframing it as a moment for connection or reflection.
Acknowledge It: Addressing the pause with a light comment can turn awkwardness into laughter. Humour is a powerful tool and can be used to embrace the snoob.
Be Present: Focus on your surroundings to find new topics—the music, your companion’s body language, or even the weather. Sometimes, observation leads to new conversational threads.
Have Conversational Backups: A good communicator always keeps a mental list of universal topics like travel stories, recent movies, or even the classic “what’s the best meal you’ve had lately?”
“As we practice silence, it gives us the space to pause, think, and respond thoughtfully instead of just reacting,” says Sunanda Majumder, PGT Psychology, Shree Thakurdwara Balika Vidyalaya.
Snoobs open up opportunities for meaningful connections. Over time, as people grow more comfortable with these moments of quiet, it becomes a sign of how much the relationship has developed and matured.