'Snoob' that’s making the world go round

The cliche is “Silence is golden.” Really? What happens when good old silence strikes in the middle of a conversation? This brief pause of awkwardness raises a flurry of emotions in everyone. Psychologists call this pause “snoob,” an awkward silence that creeps into conversations, leaving people nervous and self-conscious. While a snoob might make us squirm, science suggests it’

Understanding the Snoob

A snoob is more than just an awkward silence; it's a natural rhythm in communication where the brain pauses to recalibrate or process information. Dr Aparna Gupta, Founder and Lead Clinical Psychologist at Gray Cells Matter, says, “Snoob is essentially a space where everyone knows the essence of the unspoken. And this transcends the speaker and the listener to a world of mutual recognition and acceptance that paves the way to building golden bridges.”

Why do we Fear the Snoob?

Silence in conversation can sometimes feel like an awkward pause that throws off the natural rhythm of interaction. When this flow falters, it’s like hitting a pause button on our sense of security. Suddenly, it becomes a mirror, reflecting every self-doubt: Am I dull? Did they lose interest? Did I mess up by bringing up my love for ketchup in Maggi? These moments can shake our confidence and leave us feeling rejected.