New health resolutions for 2025

Ayurveda defines the term Aayu not as lifespan but instead as a state of full awareness of one’s healthy existence. Ayurvedists, through centuries of dedicated hard work, had identified a range of factors that are essential for a healthy existence. As are ready to welcome 2025, we are also going through seasonal changes.

The winter season gives way for dryness and cold to overpower us. Ayurveda says that the changes in the attributes in the external environment are sure to create similar changes in the internal milieu.

Ayurveda advocates using oil and keeping the body warm, which may counteract the ill effects of dryness and cold. There are also descriptions of underground chambers and rooms with hearths where one can sleep peacefully well covered with appropriate thick woollen blankets.

Winter is the time when one can savour sweet, sour, and salty dishes as the capacity of one’s digestion and metabolism is well augmented due to seasonal effects. One can have more oily foods, milk products, and meat soups. Ayurveda advocates warm body wash and sauna baths. Along with this, both isometric and aerobic exercises are well recommended for this season.

Many a time, health is wrongly perceived as a state without disease. But, Ayurveda reminds us that health is not the absence of disease but a state of true positive existence, where one can experience a state of complete expression of the inner potential. Also. this state is defined as without any upper limits. To capture and experience that state of existence, one may try to follow the below-mentioned points.