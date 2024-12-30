FDA approves lenacapavir for HIV treatment; Science journal hails it as 'breakthrough of the year'

NEW DELHI: In a major step forward in the fight against HIV/AIDS, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lenacapavir, an injectable HIV drug. This drug protects people for six months with each shot. Now, the Science journal has hailed the drug for its remarkable effectiveness in eliminating HIV infections, dubbing it the 'breakthrough of the year.'

The publication emphasised that this groundbreaking development represents a critical advancement in the fight against HIV/AIDS and marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of this global health crisis.

Many HIV/AIDS researchers are now hopeful that the drug, lenacapavir, will powerfully drive down global infection rates when used as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), the journal said.

"It has the potential if we can do it right, which means going big and getting it out there," says Linda-Gail Bekker, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Cape Town, who led one of the two efficacy trials for the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, a California-based pharma company.