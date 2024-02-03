I, Victim: The dark side of narcissism

Those who exhibit traits of victim narcissism are generally influenced by a combination of psychological, environmental and genetic factors. “It’s important to know that this disorder exists on a spectrum and not everyone displays all traits,” says Ruuh. Among the many reasons like abuse, culture and environment, childhood experiences play a crucial role in shaping one’s personality. When children are given inconsistent or excessive praise, or face neglect or constant criticism, they develop narcissistic traits as a coping mechanism to deal with or compensate for the love and nurturing.

“Narcissism helps people protect their feelings of inadequacy or low self-esteem. They mask their insecurities by projecting an inflated sense of self-importance. Many people also adopt these traits as manipulation by portraying themselves as victims to seek attention, sympathy or control over others,” says Ruuh, adding that these individuals may also appear as saviours or rescuers to take advantage of others. Those who exhibit victim narcissism struggle to build and sustain genuine and meaningful relationships with others. They also find themselves isolated, since they push most of their true connections away.

“They tend to exhaust people mentally and emotionally or frustrate them with constant manipulation. Many people with this personality also find it hard to sustain a healthy career as they lack collaborative skills or have difficulty handling criticism,” says Ruuh. Most relationships with a person with victim narcissism can be challenging as they lack complete insight and empathy for other people’s feelings. If one wants to be, or is in a relationship with someone who has this personality disorder, it is important to establish boundaries around how much they can help and support these individuals.

“It is important to have open communication about these subjects and perhaps seek professional help from a therapist if it impacts your relationship. Remember you need to set boundaries for your mental health so that you aren’t drained of all energy,” reiterates Shahzeen Shivdasani, relationship expert and author of Love, Lust and Lemons. As victim narcissists thrive on power struggles and manipulation, it is essential for their partners not to give in to conflicts or arguments. Instead, maintaining one’s stance or taking a break from the situation is a better move. Furthermore, journaling one’s thoughts and feelings is also an effective tool to deal with such individuals. “Since they portray themselves as victims, they distort facts, events and dynamics to make themselves look better. Making notes can help in avoiding rationalising their behaviour. It also helps in de-associating and not drawing any meaning from their actions or conversations,” advises Batra.

All in all, those with victim narcissism live in a world of fantasy where they are victims of everything around them. “Knowing the reality will help you stay grounded, preventing you not to feel excessive guilt, shame or manipulation,” concludes Ruuh.