Of mudras and the mind

Barely had she got over her father’s sudden death that Hyderabad-based Vani Bhavani had to cope with a new role—breadwinner of the family. The 18-year-old felt overwhelmed. She had to give up on her seven years of dance classes. After almost six months, however, things changed. Bhavani got the opportunity to take part in a live concert in her dance school’s anniversary programme, and she decided to give it a shot. That single week of immersing herself in an hour of dance practice proved to be transformative. As the rhythmic movements became a therapeutic refuge, Bhavani felt a resurgence of life, vitality and hope. There was a palpable reduction in stress.

Fifteen years later, Bhavani continues to swear by the power of dance, especially Kuchipudi, under the tutelage of Dr Maddali Usha Gayatri. Today, Bhavani is Assistant Commissioner in the Civil Supplies Department, Government of Telangana, and a mother to 12-year-old Ananya. She continues to learn and practice Kuchipudi. She has even introduced her daughter to the dance form to help her cope with puberty, adolescence and academic stress.

Bhavani spent the last five years researching and compiling over 30 points highlighting the benefits of Indian classical dance and its impact on our health. “Traditional Indian dance forms should be promoted like Zumba. Hastha abhinaya (mudras or gestures using hands and fingers) offers benefits to an individual’s physical and mental wellbeing as per mudra shastra,” she says. At the outset, she wants to address the prevalent misconception among parents regarding enrolling their children in dance classes, presuming it may detract from academic focus. “Rather, dance enhances and facilitates improvement in education and careers by allowing us to harness our full potential,” she says.