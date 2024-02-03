The Vitamin C-saw

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is a powerful antioxidant. Known as the daily dose of sunshine for the body, it protects cells and tissues from free radical damage. It is a water-soluble vitamin that supports growth and development.

The body cannot produce vitamin C and must get it through diet or supplements. An orange or a bowl of chopped broccoli provides enough vitamin C for the day. It is mostly used to prevent or treat common cold.

The vitamin C you consume gets transported to your tissues via body fluids, and any extra gets excreted in your urine. But there have been instances when the over-zealous have consumed way more than the upper limit, leading to pitfalls.