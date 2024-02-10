Beauty and the Boost: The global market for nutricosmetics is booming, but are they really a magic solution?

Our skin is affected by a range of internal and external factors, including diet, sleep, stress and alcohol consumption. While we may strive to keep these factors in check, our busy lifestyles often get in the way. This is where ingestibles come in—providing an additional boost of nutrients to support skin health.

“The skin will look good only when your internal system is in sync and healthy. Nutraceutical products give your body the additional nutrition you need which is not possible via only skincare products. For example, the bioavailability and percentage of glutathione present in skin care products will be lesser than that in a supplement. That makes a substantial difference to the skin.”

While topical skincare acts like a vehicle that delivers ingredients directly to the skin, ingestible beauty supplements work from the inside out, aiming to work on a cellular level by being absorbed into the bloodstream. “These products help in delivering adequate nutrients to the cells of the body via blood circulation due to which the body can absorb the same and deliver better results. It helps combat various skin issues like protecting skin from UV rays, ageing, and pigmentation; defending from external environmental distress. It helps replenish important nutrients in the body like collagen, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glutathione that enrich your skin, nail and hair health—healing you from within.”

But do they truly work? Though they can lead to better skin, they aren’t a magical solution to all skin problems. Dr Kiran Kaur Sethi, medical director at Isya Aesthetics, Delhi and author of the bestseller, Skin Sense, explains, “These supplements are not standalone solutions but complementary to established skincare practices. Say you’re more sensitive to the sun, for example. The use of ingestible sunscreen such as oral fern extract or lycopene can increase your protection, but you still need topical sunblock.

A combination approach is particularly effective. The key is to strike a balance and tailor the combination to the individual’s unique skincare needs.” As with everything else, the answer lies in moderation and balance.