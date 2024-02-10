Beauty and the Boost: The global market for nutricosmetics is booming, but are they really a magic solution?

Beauty is skin deep. Or, is it? From collagen powder and retinol capsules to vitamin gummies and mineral supplements targeting a multitude of health and wellness concerns, nutricosmetics have become all the rage in recent years. With consumers’ interest in ‘beauty from within’ reaching an all-time high, demand for ingestible solutions to common skin and hair complaints has witnessed an exponential rise. Based on a report by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for nutricosmetics is booming with a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
Nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty refers to supplements or foods consumed to improve skin health, hair health and overall appearance. These supplements and foods contain specific vitamins, minerals and nutrients that boost skin and hair health from the inside out.
“Fuelled by increased awareness of holistic wellbeing, the demand for supplements has skyrocketed, especially in the wake of the transformative mindset shift during the pandemic,” says Shreyansh Chauhan, co-founder, Beautywise, a leading beauty supplementation brand. “Post-pandemic, wellness has taken centre stage.
As we embrace the era of beauty from within, the adoption of nutraceuticals shows the industry’s transformative journey,” he says, adding, “In India, the domestic nutraceutical market is expected to reach $18 billion by 2025. The paradigm shift towards using supplements for skin care is evident, as 28 per cent of Indian beauty consumers take supplements to improve their appearance.”
Our skin is affected by a range of internal and external factors, including diet, sleep, stress and alcohol consumption. While we may strive to keep these factors in check, our busy lifestyles often get in the way. This is where ingestibles come in—providing an additional boost of nutrients to support skin health.
“The skin will look good only when your internal system is in sync and healthy. Nutraceutical products give your body the additional nutrition you need which is not possible via only skincare products. For example, the bioavailability and percentage of glutathione present in skin care products will be lesser than that in a supplement. That makes a substantial difference to the skin.”
While topical skincare acts like a vehicle that delivers ingredients directly to the skin, ingestible beauty supplements work from the inside out, aiming to work on a cellular level by being absorbed into the bloodstream. “These products help in delivering adequate nutrients to the cells of the body via blood circulation due to which the body can absorb the same and deliver better results. It helps combat various skin issues like protecting skin from UV rays, ageing, and pigmentation; defending from external environmental distress. It helps replenish important nutrients in the body like collagen, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glutathione that enrich your skin, nail and hair health—healing you from within.”
But do they truly work? Though they can lead to better skin, they aren’t a magical solution to all skin problems. Dr Kiran Kaur Sethi, medical director at Isya Aesthetics, Delhi and author of the bestseller, Skin Sense, explains, “These supplements are not standalone solutions but complementary to established skincare practices. Say you’re more sensitive to the sun, for example. The use of ingestible sunscreen such as oral fern extract or lycopene can increase your protection, but you still need topical sunblock.
A combination approach is particularly effective. The key is to strike a balance and tailor the combination to the individual’s unique skincare needs.” As with everything else, the answer lies in moderation and balance.
When any category in the market starts trending, it brings with it a set of problems. Likewise, the uptick in nutricosmetics has its own set of complications, especially in the Indian market, where, reports indicate, 60 per cent of supplements are fake, counterfeit, unregistered or unapproved. Shrey Mittal, pharmacist and nutraceutical expert and founder of Koshika Wellness, advises, “If you are considering ingestible beauty supplements, it is important to consult a healthcare professional. Additionally, look for the ones that contain safe, well-researched, functional ingredients, beware of any potential side effects and select products from genuine and reputable companies.”
The boom in nutricosmetics has led some to believe it is the elusive magic bean to beauty miseries, which is far from the truth. Lifestyle choices like eating healthy, exercising and sleeping right are still the primary factors. Sutirtha Sengupta, clinical nutritionist and wellness expert, says, “As a nutritionist, my philosophy revolves around addressing beauty-related concerns through a diet-centric approach. I firmly believe in the power of a well-balanced and nutrient-rich diet to support overall health, including the appearance of skin, hair and nails.
Heavy reliance on supplements is never advocated. Nevertheless, in certain situations, supplements are beneficial to complement a balanced diet. For example, certain vitamins and minerals like vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, or iron may be challenging to get in sufficient amounts from food alone, and supplements can help bridge the gap. But, they are no magic potion and must be taken judiciously.”
It’s all about figuring out what your skin and body needs and tailoring your routine accordingly.
What are nutricosmetics?
● Supplements or foods consumed to improve overall appearance
● They contain specific vitamins, minerals and nutrients that boost hair and skin health from the inside out
● They protect skin from UV rays, and help with issues such as ageing and pigmentation
● They help replenish important nutrients in the body like collagen, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glutathione