Product Review - The Good Ol’ Whiff

I have always been partial to vanilla. The fragrance, I believe, is just perfect for a daylong use. It’s breezy and smoky at the same time. The notes spell warmth and comfort like nothing else.

Little wonder that when Plum BodyLovin’ launched its Smokin’ Vanilla Eau De Parfum, I was more than eager to try it. With its cute, purse-friendly packaging, this perfume is perfect for on-the-go use.

It boasts a blend of honeysuckle, balsam, amber and musk notes, making it a great fragrance to wear during the day. While I was quite taken in by it, I have one small grouse—it doesn’t linger for the entire day. But give it a try nonetheless.

It is just the right scent to wear to work when you don’t want to overpower the senses, yet want to smell great. For the evening, I would suggest giving this a miss. It’s not heady enough for a night out. The brand gets brownie points for being 100 per cent cruelty-free and vegan. And at the price, it is a steal.

Smokin’ Vanilla Eau De Parfum by Plum BodyLovin’ Price: Rs 899

Available at: Retail and Online