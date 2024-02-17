The magic of sacred hours

Have you ever felt that rush of negative energy in the morning after waking up to a fight or unsettling news? It is like that energy sets the mood for the entire day, right? Or, going to bed after an argument? It is tough. The entire night you may feel restless, and the next morning often feel heavy and low.

But here is the thing: those first and last hours of your day? They are pure magic. They are sacred. Those hours only decide the vibe of your day and how you sleep.

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it’s easy to overlook the significance of the first and last hours of our day. Yet, these sacred hours wield unparalleled power in shaping our mood, influencing our day, and determining the quality of our sleep. Let’s explore why these hours are sacred and crucial, and how we can make the most of them.

The First Hour: Setting the Stage

The initial hour after waking up is a precious time frame that essentially establishes the tone for the day ahead. How we spend these moments can significantly impact our mindset and resilience throughout the day.

One option is to succumb to the distractions of the digital world—from notifications to news updates. This often leads to a reactive and stressed day, driven by external stimuli.

Alternatively, beginning the day with gratitude, prayer, connecting with nature, or practicing yoga sets a positive trajectory, empowering us to navigate challenges with a resilient mindset.