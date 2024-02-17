The magic of sacred hours

Have you ever felt that rush of negative energy in the morning after waking up to a fight or unsettling news? It is like that energy sets the mood for the entire day, right? Or, going to bed after an argument? It is tough. The entire night you may feel restless, and the next morning often feel heavy and low.
But here is the thing: those first and last hours of your day? They are pure magic. They are sacred. Those hours only decide the vibe of your day and how you sleep.
In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it’s easy to overlook the significance of the first and last hours of our day. Yet, these sacred hours wield unparalleled power in shaping our mood, influencing our day, and determining the quality of our sleep. Let’s explore why these hours are sacred and crucial, and how we can make the most of them.
The First Hour: Setting the Stage
The initial hour after waking up is a precious time frame that essentially establishes the tone for the day ahead. How we spend these moments can significantly impact our mindset and resilience throughout the day.
One option is to succumb to the distractions of the digital world—from notifications to news updates. This often leads to a reactive and stressed day, driven by external stimuli.
Alternatively, beginning the day with gratitude, prayer, connecting with nature, or practicing yoga sets a positive trajectory, empowering us to navigate challenges with a resilient mindset.
The Last Hour: Crafting a Peaceful Finale
Just as the first hour sets the stage, the final hour before bedtime determines the quality of our sleep and the thoughts our subconscious mind processes during the night. It’s a serene finale, preparing the mind and body for rest.
Engaging in stimulating content before bed can lead to a restless night. On the flip side, activities like reflection, gratitude practices, or spending quality time with loved ones contribute to a serene bedtime routine, fostering peaceful sleep.
The Impact of Sacred Hours on Wellbeing
Recognising the potential of these sacred hours is pivotal. The way we spend them directly influences our emotional state throughout the day, the quality of our sleep, and our ability to navigate challenges. It is a daily choice that shapes our overall wellbeing, putting us in more of a response mode than a reactive mode.
The Power of Choice
In a world filled with constant stimuli, we have the power to choose how we spend these sacred hours. Morning and bedtime rituals become the keystones of our daily wellbeing. By embracing the tranquility of gratitude, meditation, and mindful practices, and by cultivating rituals that resonate with our inner selves, we unlock the potential to shape our days and nights positively.
It is time to acknowledge the significance of these sacred hours and harness their potential. Choose wisely, and let the magic unfold in every waking moment and peaceful night’s sleep. By making the best use of the first and last hours of the day, we set the stage for a good day and a peaceful slumber.
Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert