Turmeric: Beyond the golden glow

A staple in every Indian household, turmeric’s vibrant yellow hue adds a touch of warmth to dishes. It is acknowledged for health benefits, and features as a supplement, from powder to extract and tincture. But is incorporating turmeric in your diet worth the hype, and if so, how should you go about it?

Going beyond the talked-about benefits of turmeric like easing pain and depression, and having anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic and anti-cancer properties, it’s crucial to understand that turmeric isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. The spice’s prominence stems from its extensive history in Southeast Asian traditional medicine, spanning thousands of years, as highlighted by the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Health.

At the heart of the golden spice’s prowess lies curcumin, an active compound renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Scientific research further suggests its potential benefits for heart health, gut function, brain health, and improved insulin sensitivity.

While turmeric supplements hold promise, their interaction with medications raises concerns.

A 2020 review in Frontiers in Pharmacology outlines specific interactions:

1. Anticoagulants/Antiplatelet Drugs: Curcumin’s mild anticoagulant properties mimic blood thinners, heightening the risk of bleeding when combined with medications like aspirin, warfarin and clopidogrel.

2. Gastrointestinal Medications: Turmeric supplements may increase stomach acid levels, interfering with antacid medications like cimetidine, famotidine and omeprazole.

3. Blood Sugar-Lowering Medications: Turmeric may mimic the effects of diabetic medications, amplifying their effectiveness and increasing the risk of hypoglycemia.