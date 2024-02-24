Battle of the bulge

During periods marked by a concerning surge in non-communicable diseases, the looming threat to long-term health becomes evident. Among these health concerns, obesity stands out as a condition where an individual’s weight surpasses what is deemed healthy in relation to their height, leading to an excessive body size. Criteria for obesity typically include measurements such as weight, waist circumference, and arm circumference. The underlying cause of overweight and obesity often lies in the excessive accumulation of fat tissue.

In contemporary settings, overweight is defined as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) above 25, while obesity is classified as a BMI exceeding 30. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, addresses obesity under the classification of sthoulyam.

Sthoulyam—The Metabolic Syndrome

In Ayurveda, the concept of sthoulya encompasses the two biological states of being stout or lean, each with its own implications for health. While being lean (kaarsya) is generally favoured in Ayurveda for its health benefits, being stout (sthula) can lead to various health issues later in life. A person with a sthula constitution typically exhibits symptoms such as excessive sweating with a foul odour, difficulty walking, and enlargement of the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs. Ayurveda warns that sthoulya can predispose individuals to conditions such as heart disease, tumours and dizziness.