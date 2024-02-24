Eco BioTrap: Sting operation

Mosquito trouble hasn’t spared even the serene Dalai Lama. The little insect weighing 2.5 mg elicited another byte of profound wisdom from the Buddhist spiritual leader. “If you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito, said His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.” Such is the power of this tiny terror.

A startup in Pune has now taken it on upon itself to wage a war on mosquitoes, vowing to ‘break the chain of breeding’ through a simple device that needs no electricity, charging or batteries.

Prasad Phadke, CEO of EcoBio, says that its efficacy has already been proven successful in the world’s largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai. About 3,000 Eco BioTraps have been deployed over a year since July 2022 in designated areas of the slum. The study found that the device is 92 per cent effective in preventing egg hatching. And that it is twice more effective in attracting the mosquito to breed (and then kill it).

Seven years of research, 100-plus attractants, over 50 killing ingredients and 66 different sizes and shape iterations later, the team zeroed in on this one design. The Eco BioTrap looks like a used ice cream bucket that can be hung to a nail, except it is not plastic, but made of a biodegradable substance. Each bucket can be used for a month for a 400 sq ft area and then discarded.

They dub it an ultimate protection device from dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases. So how did the idea strike Phadke? “By thinking like the mother of a mosquito,” he quips. The device is 70 per cent cheaper than other repellent mosquito products on the market.

“Out of the top 50 mosquito scientists on the planet, four of them serve on our board and are deeply involved in the company,” he says with pride, explaining how it works: “When filled with water, the BioTrap mimics the breeding sites of female mosquitoes. Once a mosquito enters to lay eggs, an industry-standard household insecticide ensures 100 per cent that eggs do not hatch, thereby completely eliminating breeding.”