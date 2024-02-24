Product Review-Freeze the Frizz

Who doesn’t love a good hair day? But at times isn’t it the most difficult thing to achieve? What if you had a magic solution that would smoothen all the frizz and make hair wonderfully manageable? I arrived at the solution with Redken’s Bonding Care Damaged Hair Combo, comprising acidic bonding concentrate shampoo and conditioner. I have used it only twice, but the effect is instantaneous.

Though the packaging is far from fancy, the content is nothing short of extraordinary. The shampoo works up a nice lather—something I associate with a good wash—and is easy to rinse off, leaving behind a squeaky clean scalp. The conditioner is not too heavy, and a small dollop does the trick.

After the first wash itself, there was less hairfall, and post blowdrying the hair, it was soft to the touch and appeared smoother. While the product is a tad expensive, it is worth every penny. It also comes with a leave-in conditioner, should you need one. It can come in quite handy, especially if you have chemically damaged hair.

Redken Bonding Care Damaged Hair Combo Price: Rs 6,300

Available: Online