Vaping may increase susceptibility to Covid infection: Study

NEW DELHI: Certain chemicals found in e-cigarettes may make vapers more susceptible to COVID-19 infection, according to a study.

The liquid used in electronic cigarettes, called e-liquid, typically contains nicotine, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and flavour chemicals.

The study, published in the American Journal of Physiology, found propylene glycol/vegetable glycerin alone or along with nicotine enhanced COVID-19 infection through different mechanisms.

The researchers from the University of California (UC), Riverside in the US, also found that the addition of benzoic acid to e-liquids prevents the infection caused by propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and nicotine.

"Users who vape aerosols produced from propylene glycol/vegetable glycerin alone or e-liquids with a neutral to basic pH are more likely to be infected by the virus, while users who vape aerosols made from e-liquids with benzoic acid -- an acidic pH -- will have the same viral susceptibility as individuals who do not vape," said Rattapol Phandthong, a postdoctoral researcher at UC Riverside.

The acidity or basicity of a substance is measured by its pH value.

The researchers obtained airway stem cells from human donors to produce a three dimensional (3D) tissue model of human bronchial epithelium.

They then exposed the tissues to electronic cigarette aerosols to study their effect onS-CoV-2 infection.

They found that all tissues showed an increase in the amount of ACE2, a host cell receptor for theS-CoV-2 virus.