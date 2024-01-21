Incisionless device could revolutionise treatment for metabolic diseases

The study led by Manoel Galvao Neto, from Sri Aurobindo Medical College in Madhya Pradesh, found that the ForePass endoscopic showed extraordinary efficacy in treating conditions such as severe obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Results, published in the journal Gut, revealed a 79 per cent reduction in weight gain compared to the control group, suggesting it may be substantially more effective than common metabolic surgeries like gastric bypass.

The study also showed substantial improvements in how the body handles insulin and reduces glucose in the liver compared to controls, the researchers said.

It found markedly improved response to insulin, enhanced use of glucose, and beneficial changes in metabolic health-related gut bacteria, they said.