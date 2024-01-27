All Plussed Out: Constant positive thinking may have detrimental effect on mental wellbeing

For as long as I can remember, I have tended to look for the positive in difficult situation. Moments of happiness, however small, shine through my memories whilst the darkest moments twist and blur together,” says Vanya Ramani, a 26-year-old architect from Mumbai.

Whenever things would go wrong, she consoled herself by saying, “Some people have it a lot worse than you do. Look at the brighter side and be grateful that you are alive. Besides, who wants a tale filled with miseries and darkness delivered with a side of trauma dumping?”

When Ramani began therapy last month, her psychologist helped her realise that what she has been experiencing is toxic positivity. “I could have become the poster child for toxic positivity,” she sighs, guilty of preaching the same to her loved ones.

While the concept of toxic positivity is not a formal diagnosis, it is a phenomenon commonly recognised and frequently discussed by mental health professionals. It refers to the individual or societal tendency to focus excessively on positive thinking while dismissing or invalidating authentic negative emotions. It involves the pressure to maintain a facade of constant happiness and optimism, even in the face of grief, challenges or genuine struggles.