Smooth as Silk: Here are tips to care for skin during cold weather

As we traverse through the cold weather prevalent in many parts of India, several seasonal issues, such as dry skin and cracked palms and feet, become prevalent. This is particularly common among individuals with dominant kapha and vata constitutions. Ayurveda notes an increase in rooksha (dry) and sheetha (cold) guna during the cold season, affecting those with similar qualities.

Understanding Twak (Skin) in Ayurveda

Twak represents the quality of rasa dhatu, the first metabolite after digestion, which further transforms into different tissues. Dry skin in the winter season (hemantha and shishira rithu in Ayurveda) can be associated with an imbalance in vata and kapha doshas. Correcting these imbalances is crucial in preventing such issues.