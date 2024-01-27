To do or not to do: ‘Must, Should, Want’ technique to tackle to-do list

Ever find yourself creating an ambitious to-do list, only to feel defeated at the end of the day as tasks remain unchecked? Or ever feel like your to-do list is an insurmountable mountain, leaving you overwhelmed and stressed? What if there was a method that not only made prioritising tasks simpler but also injected a dose of enjoyment into your daily routine?

Enter the ‘Must, Should, Want’ technique, a decade-old approach developed by blogger Jay Shirley. This method aims to revolutionise how you tackle your to-do list, incorporating not just what you must do, but also what you should and want to do, offering a more balanced and less stressful approach to daily planning.