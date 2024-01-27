To do or not to do: ‘Must, Should, Want’ technique to tackle to-do list

Ever find yourself creating an ambitious to-do list, only to feel defeated at the end of the day as tasks remain unchecked? Or ever feel like your to-do list is an insurmountable mountain, leaving you overwhelmed and stressed? What if there was a method that not only made prioritising tasks simpler but also injected a dose of enjoyment into your daily routine?
Enter the ‘Must, Should, Want’ technique, a decade-old approach developed by blogger Jay Shirley. This method aims to revolutionise how you tackle your to-do list, incorporating not just what you must do, but also what you should and want to do, offering a more balanced and less stressful approach to daily planning.
How the Technique Works
Similar to methodologies like Agile Results, the ‘Must, Should, Want’ technique involves dedicating a few minutes each morning to plan your day. By creating three columns labelled ‘Must’, ‘Should’ and ‘Want’ in your planner or notes app, you can categorise tasks effectively. Under ‘Must’, jot down essential tasks for the day, whether they contribute to a larger project or have imminent deadlines.
‘Should’ tasks are important, but not urgent that contribute to long-term goals and personal development; while ‘Want’ tasks are those you would enjoy doing, regardless of immediate responsibilities.
For example, if you’re a financial manager aiming for improved work-life balance, your Must-Should-Want list might take shape like this:
Must: Create the monthly finance report for the employer (Work Goal)
Should: Hit the gym after work (Fitness Goal)
Want: Host a boardgame night with friends (Personal Goal/Leisure Time)
Implementation and Flexibility
Complete tasks in the order of priority—addressing must-do tasks first, followed by should-do tasks, and leaving room for want-to-do tasks. This method is adaptable, allowing for daily adjustments. Today’s should-do tasks may become tomorrow’s must-do tasks, providing flexibility and a more fluid approach to planning. The technique can be applied not only to daily schedules, but also to specific projects and budgeting.
Beyond Daily Planning
Extend the method to budgeting by categorising purchases as must-haves, should-haves and nice-to-haves, before going shopping. This visual categorisation aids in making more informed spending decisions.
Maintaining Manageability
To avoid overwhelming yourself, limit each list to three to four items per day. Striking a balance between must-do and should-do tasks ensures that there is space for want-to-do tasks. It’s crucial to be discerning; if a task isn’t a ‘must’, consider categorising it as a ‘should’. While this technique injects an element of fun and reduces stress, it works best when tasks are appropriately categorised, avoiding treating every task as an urgent necessity.
By incorporating this practical and enjoyable method into your daily routine, you can strike a balance between productivity and personal satisfaction, making each day more manageable and fulfilling.