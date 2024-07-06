Profhilo: A new era in skin hydration, elasticity
Beauty has new skin in the game. It is Profhilo—a patented subcutaneous moisturising treatment— an injectable bio remodeling technique which should not be mistaken for a dermal filler or a skin revitaliser. Within the last few years, bio remodeling has evolved enough to garner a dedicated audience, even for the basic cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen sort of person.
While the skincare shelves are bursting with myriad beauty buys, Profhilo assures noticeably hydrated and glowing skin. Along with enhanced elasticity and firmness, it also promises a preternatural sheen. Dr. Gayla Dutta, MD of Looks Aesthetics, says, “Known for its high hyaluronic acid (HA) concentration, this non-surgical treatment is suitable for all skin types and offers natural-looking results on the face and body.”
What are the benefits of Profhilo?
Treatment with Profhilo improves skin tone, texture, hydration and overall radiance
It can help increase firmness and elasticity and promote healthier skin
It is commonly used for facial areas, but can also be used to rejuvenate the neck, arms, knees and hands
It increases the collagen production in your skin
PROTOCOL AND PRACTICE
1. Profhilo is injected just below the skin’s surface
2. After injecting it disperses quickly beneath the skin to improve hydration
3. Profhilo is absorbed within a 2cm radius of its injection site, so to treat the face only 10 injection points are needed in total
4. A single course of Profhilo involves 2 injectable treatments 4 weeks apart, after which you can expect to see an intense hydration
5. Courses of two treatments can be repeated every six months as needed to maintain the results
Side-effects
As with all non-surgical aesthetic treatments, there is a risk of side-effects, such as minor bruising or swelling at the injection sites. Dr. Manika Khajuria, Medical Aesthetician at Looks Aesthetics, says that while sessions are quick, multiple treatments are needed. Here are a few things you need to keep in mind before taking the treatment:
1. The effects are not permanent and usually last about six to nine months
2. There can be mild discomfort, bruising, swelling, and rare allergic reactions
3. It is unsuitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women
4. Results can vary from person to person getting back to normal
Getting back to normal
Dr. Mikki Singh, Founder and Medical Director of Bodycraft Clinics says,“While it is particularly beneficial for those starting to notice signs of ageing, such as fine lines and decreased firmness, younger individuals can also benefit from its hydrating and preventive properties.” While minimal downtime—patients can typically resume normal activities shortly after the treatment—and natural results are some of the positives of Profhilo. Remember:
1. You should be able to return to normal ‘light’ daily activities immediately after your procedure
2. Avoid physical strain and sports on the first day after the treatment
3. Don’t have a sauna or steamy bath for the first few days
4. You should also avoid intense sun
Profhilo candidates
Unlike traditional skin treatments; Profhilo is not a true skin booster nor a true dermal filler, but rather occupies a unique space somewhere in between. Here are few signs which tell you if you need bio-remodelling:
Dry or Dehydrated Skin: Persistent dryness that isn’t improved with topical moisturisers
Loss of Elasticity: Sagging skin or loss of firmness in the face, neck, or hands
Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Early signs of ageing, including fine lines and surface wrinkles
Dull Complexion: Lack of radiance and a generally tired-looking complexion
Skin Laxity: Mild to moderate laxity that could benefit from increased collagen production
Pros and Cons
“While it may not replace the need for dermal fillers entirely, it serves as an excellent option for those looking to enhance their skin’s hydration, texture, and elasticity in a safe and effective manner,” says Dr. Geetika Srivastava. Here are a few things to keep in mind before opting for Profhilo treatment
Limited Injection Sites: Profhilo does not include injection points for the forehead, limiting its applicability for full-face treatments
Not Suitable for All Areas: It is not effective for addressing sunken eyes or for lip plumping, areas where traditional dermal fillers excel
Minimal Downtime: Fewer needle pricks mean less trauma to the skin and a faster recovery time
No BDDE: Unlike many dermal fillers, Profhilo does not use BDDE (1,4-butanediol diglycidyl ether), a cross-linking agent that, in higher doses, can be carcinogenic
Cost-Effective: Profhilo is generally cheaper than traditional dermal fillers, making it a more affordable option for many people.