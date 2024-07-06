Profhilo: A new era in skin hydration, elasticity

Beauty has new skin in the game. It is Profhilo—a patented subcutaneous moisturising treatment— an injectable bio remodeling technique which should not be mistaken for a dermal filler or a skin revitaliser. Within the last few years, bio remodeling has evolved enough to garner a dedicated audience, even for the basic cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen sort of person.

While the skincare shelves are bursting with myriad beauty buys, Profhilo assures noticeably hydrated and glowing skin. Along with enhanced elasticity and firmness, it also promises a preternatural sheen. Dr. Gayla Dutta, MD of Looks Aesthetics, says, “Known for its high hyaluronic acid (HA) concentration, this non-surgical treatment is suitable for all skin types and offers natural-looking results on the face and body.”

What are the benefits of Profhilo?

Treatment with Profhilo improves skin tone, texture, hydration and overall radiance

It can help increase firmness and elasticity and promote healthier skin

It is commonly used for facial areas, but can also be used to rejuvenate the neck, arms, knees and hands

It increases the collagen production in your skin

PROTOCOL AND PRACTICE

1. Profhilo is injected just below the skin’s surface

2. After injecting it disperses quickly beneath the skin to improve hydration

3. Profhilo is absorbed within a 2cm radius of its injection site, so to treat the face only 10 injection points are needed in total

4. A single course of Profhilo involves 2 injectable treatments 4 weeks apart, after which you can expect to see an intense hydration

5. Courses of two treatments can be repeated every six months as needed to maintain the results