Some skin selflessness, please

In today's world, where information is easily accessible, self-medication has become increasingly common. People often turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medications or skincare products without consulting healthcare professionals, driven by convenience, cost, and the desire for quick solutions. While this might seem harmless, especially for minor ailments or skincare concerns, it can lead to significant health risks and complications.

Here are a few issues that self-medication can lead to:

1. Misdiagnosis and incorrect treatment: Self-diagnosing skin conditions can be highly inaccurate. What appears to be a minor issue like acne or eczema could be a sign of a more serious condition requiring professional intervention. Using the wrong treatment can worsen the condition or cause new problems.

2. Allergic reactions and sensitivity: Many skincare products contain active ingredients that can cause allergic reactions or sensitisation, especially when used without proper knowledge. Ingredients like retinoids, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide, while effective, need to be used in specific concentrations and under guidance.

3. Interactions with existing medications: Individuals often overlook the potential interactions between OTC skincare products and prescription medications they might be using. For example, combining certain topical treatments with oral medications can lead to adverse effects and also Sensitive Skin Syndrome.