Interview | 'If we mix cow urine with apple juice, the cow urine does not get better...' : 'The Liver Doc'

Q: Many modern medicines are derived from plants. How does this link back to the concept of natural remedies? Is there a difference between traditional plant use and scientifically derived medications?

A: While many modern medicines are indeed derived from plants, the key difference between these modern drugs and traditional plant use lies in the rigorous scientific processes involved. This scientific rigor not only identifies the active compounds but also optimizes their efficacy and minimizes side effects through precise dosage and formulation.

Traditional plant (containing 1000s of chemical compounds) use, on the other hand, is often unscientific and based on anecdotal evidence, lacking proper testing and validation. Such unverified remedies can be harmful, as they do not undergo the stringent drug discovery processes that scientifically derived medications do.

Q. Kottakkal Ayurveda is a popular household name in Kerala. However, concerns exist about their products' efficacy. Can you provide a scientific analysis of Kottakkal's Kashayams, Thailams, and immunity boosters?

A: Kottakkal Ayurveda has garnered significant popularity within the Ayurveda and alternative medicine endorsing, health-illiterate lay populace. However, common sense reveals that these products are largely based on pseudoscientific claims lacking robust empirical evidence. Most Ayurvedic formulations, including those from Kottakkal, do not undergo the rigorous clinical trials and validation processes that modern pharmaceuticals undergo, raising serious concerns about their efficacy and safety.

Additionally, Kottakkal Ayurveda often employs double standards, marketing these products in India under traditional and cultural legitimacy while facing stringent scrutiny abroad. In many countries with rigorous regulatory standards, Kottakkal’s products are not recognized as effective medicine due to insufficient scientific proof of their claims.

Q. There is a debate about Ayurveda's future. Do you see it evolving alongside modern medicine to create a more comprehensive healthcare system?

A: Ayurveda is a 2000-year-old "pseudoscience" which is stuck in time, based on primal faith & religious beliefs and untested observations. It has never evolved and will never evolve. While integrating Ayurveda with modern medicine could theoretically offer a more holistic approach to healthcare – this remains a pipe dream and will never see the light of the day. The primary concern is the lack of rigorous scientific validation for many Ayurvedic treatments and the absence of validation of Ayurvedic principles from a scientific standpoint.

The standardization and quality control of Ayurvedic remedies are often inconsistent, leading to potential risks of direct toxicity, contamination, and unknown dosages.

Q: Can traditional medicine like Ayurveda benefit from incorporating principles of evidence-based research into its practices?

A: Incorporating principles of evidence-based research into Ayurveda will shed light on significant facts that will pry open and erode its value as a healthcare option and the presence of lacklustre traditional practices. Applying evidence-based research would likely reveal that Ayurvedic treatments are ineffective or even harmful, leading to a fundamental conflict with its core practice & principles.

Q: Beyond Ayurveda, what are your thoughts on the role of other complementary and alternative medicine systems in modern healthcare?

A: Other complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) systems such as Siddha, Unani, Naturopathy, Homeopathy, Tibetan Medicine, and such, hold no value in standard healthcare, as they lack scientific validation and rigorous testing, which are essential for ensuring patient safety and treatment efficacy. The proliferation of these alternative therapies often stems more from their profitability within the healthcare industry than from any genuine therapeutic benefit.

Q: You are known for advocating evidence-based medicine. Can you tell us about your journey and what inspired you to speak out against unfounded health claims?

A: The rise of the internet and social media has made it easier than ever for healthcare misinformation to spread. Unfounded health claims can lead to dangerous practices, prevent individuals from seeking proper medical treatment, and erode trust in legitimate healthcare providers.

I have been unfortunately, consistently witness to avoidable deaths from liver failure when patients were misinformed on healthcare choices – such as patient endorsement of ‘claimed,’ but non-evidence based unscientific and pseudoscientific practices such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Naturopathy and Homeopathy.

By countering misinformation with accurate, evidence-based information, I aim to protect public health at all costs, promote scientific literacy among patient community and public and support healthcare professionals to provide effective care and as well as stand for science.