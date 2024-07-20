CandleLIT care
How LIT is your wellness routine? With Gen Z and millennials going big on vibecheck, incorporating luxury candles in their self-care routine has become one of the topmost flaunt features. Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR)—a relaxing, tingly sensation that comes from gentle, interpersonal moments is going viral on social-media and for good reason. However, using candles is not new. In olden days, the Egyptians lit up their mud homes with early renditions—reeds soaked in melted animal fat, while the Romans crafted candles by dipping rolled papyrus into beeswax.
Cut to 2024, wicked (candles with little wicks or stubs that hold the flame) candles have transformed, with luxurious variants encased in 24-karat gold tumblers, adorned with crystals, and integrated into elaborate wellness routines. Sabaah Sheikh, founder of luxury brand Illuminatii, says, “Candles have a unique way of adapting to any occasion, appropriately.
They have the power to slow you down and make you look within. Their soft light allows you to be vulnerable, flawed, and feel protected at the same time.” Whether changing the ambience of the room or unwinding after a hard day, lighting a candle is becoming a game-changer.
How to use scented candles
Meditative Mood
Scented candles can help enhance meditation. Candle flames function as a focal point, allowing your mind to settle and forget stress factors. Opt for soothing floral scented candles like Lavender or Jasmine to help create a comforting ambience while you relax and meditate. The fragrance of scented candles can bring in positive and happy thoughts, helping you let go of stress and tension. Including scented candles in your meditation routine can help with self-awareness, making the process mystically rewarding.
Jasmine & Oud Candle (3 Wick) - Lilac
Price: Rs 2,290
Scented Shower
Use candles to elevate your bathing experience. These candles, with their subtle warm glow and soothing fragrance, can help create a spa-like ambience, making you relaxed and stress free. Creating such an environment for yourself proves to be a great step towards self-care. The candles can be a sensory delight, with their therapeutic visual ambience and comforting scent. This helps you relax and unwind after a tiring day at work. With the luxury of soy wax-scented candles, a simple bath becomes a form of self-care where you can pamper yourself and have a spa day at home.
Champagne Shower Soy Candle
Price: Rs 1,599
Keeping It Calm
Candles are about atmosphere. Scented candles make use of the therapeutic effects of aromatherapy. With the addition of carefully selected natural scented oils, each soy wax candle emits calming scents. As the candle's flame flickers, these fragrances are released into the air, and reducea stress, promotes relaxation, and uplifts the mood, laying the foundation for a truly rejuvenating self-care session. Moreover the healing effects of scented candles contribute significantly to the overall ambience, enabling you to unwind and reconnect with yourself.
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Home Candle
Price: Rs 5,800
Aromatic Dreams
Scented candles can be a great addition to your bedtime self-care regimen because they create a pleasant environment to promote restful sleep. Before dozing off, lighting a scented candle creates a relaxing night time routine that shifts attention away from your cell phone or TV remote and encourages a screen-free and restful time. The candle's warm glow guarantees the cosy feel in your bedroom. Practice mindful breathing while inhaling the fragrance and ease stress. These properties encourage better sleep quality and improve well-being.
Tahiti Leisure Scented Candle
Price: Rs 2,998
Fragrant Flow
Lighting candles during Yoga creates a soothing and tranquil environment. Since our memories and emotions are directly related to our sense of smell, specific scents significantly affect how we feel. Scented candles enhance the health benefits of yoga by creating a better immersive experience in both visual and sensory terms. The act of lighting a candle and inhaling its aroma help you relax. Candles also help lower cortisol levels and foster a calmer state of mind. This feature is especially helpful for people who use yoga as a kind of self-care ritual to deal with stress and anxiety.
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla - Maya - Patchouli & Mogra Candle
Price: Rs 4,250