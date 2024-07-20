CandleLIT care

How LIT is your wellness routine? With Gen Z and millennials going big on vibecheck, incorporating luxury candles in their self-care routine has become one of the topmost flaunt features. Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR)—a relaxing, tingly sensation that comes from gentle, interpersonal moments is going viral on social-media and for good reason. However, using candles is not new. In olden days, the Egyptians lit up their mud homes with early renditions—reeds soaked in melted animal fat, while the Romans crafted candles by dipping rolled papyrus into beeswax.

Cut to 2024, wicked (candles with little wicks or stubs that hold the flame) candles have transformed, with luxurious variants encased in 24-karat gold tumblers, adorned with crystals, and integrated into elaborate wellness routines. Sabaah Sheikh, founder of luxury brand Illuminatii, says, “Candles have a unique way of adapting to any occasion, appropriately.

They have the power to slow you down and make you look within. Their soft light allows you to be vulnerable, flawed, and feel protected at the same time.” Whether changing the ambience of the room or unwinding after a hard day, lighting a candle is becoming a game-changer.

How to use scented candles

Meditative Mood

Scented candles can help enhance meditation. Candle flames function as a focal point, allowing your mind to settle and forget stress factors. Opt for soothing floral scented candles like Lavender or Jasmine to help create a comforting ambience while you relax and meditate. The fragrance of scented candles can bring in positive and happy thoughts, helping you let go of stress and tension. Including scented candles in your meditation routine can help with self-awareness, making the process mystically rewarding.

