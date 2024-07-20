Quadrobics: low-impact, high-intensity workout

A new fitness trend is getting viral on social-media—Quadrobics. It involves participants using limbs, mimicking movements of four-footed animals. The four quadrants of the body: upper left, upper right, lower left, and lower right are targeted in this low-impact, high-intensity workout. The concept of quadrobics may seem unusual at first, but its benefits are undeniable.

Renegade Row

Renegade rows get you working your entire body on the ground, and dumbbells let you incorporate some much-needed progressive overload.

How to Do It

● Place a pair of dumbbells on the ground parallel to each other, grasp them by the handles, and support yourself in a straight-leg plank position.

● From here, brace your core and keep your legs locked out.

● Initiate the row by pulling one dumbbell off the floor, driving your elbow up and back until your upper arm is aligned with your torso.

● Lower the weight back down, catch a new breath, then perform the same motion with the opposite arm.