Quadrobics: low-impact, high-intensity workout
A new fitness trend is getting viral on social-media—Quadrobics. It involves participants using limbs, mimicking movements of four-footed animals. The four quadrants of the body: upper left, upper right, lower left, and lower right are targeted in this low-impact, high-intensity workout. The concept of quadrobics may seem unusual at first, but its benefits are undeniable.
Renegade Row
Renegade rows get you working your entire body on the ground, and dumbbells let you incorporate some much-needed progressive overload.
How to Do It
● Place a pair of dumbbells on the ground parallel to each other, grasp them by the handles, and support yourself in a straight-leg plank position.
● From here, brace your core and keep your legs locked out.
● Initiate the row by pulling one dumbbell off the floor, driving your elbow up and back until your upper arm is aligned with your torso.
● Lower the weight back down, catch a new breath, then perform the same motion with the opposite arm.
Bear Crawl
The bear crawl exercise is, essentially, quadrobics. By assuming a quadruped position, then lifting your knees off the ground and crawling forward, you’ll train your core and develop better coordination between your hips and shoulders.
How to Do It
● Get down on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.
● Inhale, brace your core, and pull your knees off the ground just slightly.
● From here, take a new breath and then slowly crawl forward without allowing your knees to touch the ground.
Plank
We love planks as a way to teach us how to stabilise and brace your core for long bouts of activity, just as you would during a quadrobics session.
How to Do It
● Lie on the floor on your stomach with your legs straight.
● Place your elbows under your shoulders and prop your torso up.
● Now, push the rest of your body off the ground until you form a straight line from your ankles to your head.
Health benefits
Quadrobics is a relatively new exercise practice that hasn’t been studied extensively. However, it may provide physical and mental/emotional health benefits, including:
Full-body workout. Quadrobics engages many muscles, including those in the arms, legs, core, and back. This can improve your strength, flexibility, and coordination.
Cardiovascular health. Quadrobics can elevate your heart rate and potentially increase your cardiovascular fitness. The continuous movement and varying intensity levels can help burn calories and improve endurance.
Stress relief. Quadrobics can be a fun and playful way to relieve stress. The rhythmic movements and focus on physicality can help clear your mind and reduce anxious feelings.
Self-expression. For people who identify as Therians, quadrobics can be a powerful form of self-expression and a way to connect with their animal identity. The practice allows them to explore their physicality in a new and fulfilling way.
Equipment you need
1. A good pair of gloves and shoes. They protect the hands and feet from abrasions and provide much-needed traction.
2. Some enthusiasts take it a step further with quadrobics masks, which simulate the sensory experience of being an animal for an even more immersive workout.