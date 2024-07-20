Self care with ayurveda
Self-care is not complex to understand. Anything we do for our physical, emotional and mental well-being is self-care. It could be something as basic as taking a hot shower or eating ice-cream (in moderation of course!).
The idea is to allow ourselves to pause, reset and prioritise. Self-care is also an important aspect of Ayurveda. Ayurveda says we have a physical body, sensory organs, the mind and self, which sometimes is referred to as ‘soul’. Maintaining each of these components in their optimum functional status is essential for our long term wellbeing.
Many times, disease free existence is wrongly equated with health. According to Ayurvedic researchers, the sub-optimal functional status of any of these components may lead to some disease in the near future. Hence, good health means an elevated state where one may experience the benefits of optimal functional status of the above four components.
Extensive research has been done in Ayurveda on the techniques to develop and maintain the optimal functions of the quadruples, for the past 25 centuries. The observations, found in the vast literature of Ayurveda, can be condensed into an advanced manual for modern-day self care. Here are a few points to ponder upon and practice.
Caring for the body
Waking up early with a strictly reserved ‘me time’ will help us face daily challenges in a more relaxed way. An early dinner—atleast two hours before bedtime will help in smooth digestion and prompt bowel clearing next morning. Also, washing your hair should be avoided during noon and late in the night.
Sensory self care
Limiting screentime is essential for sensory self care. Clinical experiences reveal that looking into your phone all day hampers your ability to engage with life in a more profound way. Professionally, personally and emotionally, your phone addiction will gradually limit you as a person.
Mental health care
The mind helps us survive. Like the body, it also feeds on experiences. It is essential that you unlearn many old habits consciously. Ayurveda advocates for us to use the mind as a compass. Every morning, think of the direction you want your life to take. Challenges and hopes re-orient us to sail through every experiences effortlessly and joyfully. Also, learn to be in the moment instead of being either in the past or the present.
Caring for the soul
Ayurveda sees human beings as a part of this vast universe, giving it the same importance as that of an amoeba, ant or a giant whale. Identifying oneself as part of this vast expanse, and keeping in mind the fact that ‘continuous change’ is the true nature of this system, will help us be content and calm. Practising this awareness in your ‘me time’ will surely help you become optimistic about life. The world self-care month began on June 24 and is on till July 24, which we celebrate as world self-care day. Being self-aware every moment and experiencing inner peace is the way to be healthy, happy and content in life.
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala