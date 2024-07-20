Self care with ayurveda

Self-care is not complex to understand. Anything we do for our physical, emotional and mental well-being is self-care. It could be something as basic as taking a hot shower or eating ice-cream (in moderation of course!).

The idea is to allow ourselves to pause, reset and prioritise. Self-care is also an important aspect of Ayurveda. Ayurveda says we have a physical body, sensory organs, the mind and self, which sometimes is referred to as ‘soul’. Maintaining each of these components in their optimum functional status is essential for our long term wellbeing.

Many times, disease free existence is wrongly equated with health. According to Ayurvedic researchers, the sub-optimal functional status of any of these components may lead to some disease in the near future. Hence, good health means an elevated state where one may experience the benefits of optimal functional status of the above four components.

Extensive research has been done in Ayurveda on the techniques to develop and maintain the optimal functions of the quadruples, for the past 25 centuries. The observations, found in the vast literature of Ayurveda, can be condensed into an advanced manual for modern-day self care. Here are a few points to ponder upon and practice.

Caring for the body

Waking up early with a strictly reserved ‘me time’ will help us face daily challenges in a more relaxed way. An early dinner—atleast two hours before bedtime will help in smooth digestion and prompt bowel clearing next morning. Also, washing your hair should be avoided during noon and late in the night.