K-Beauty revolution: Korean skincare trends and techniques captivate global market

K-beauty is proving to be skin deep. The very Korean practice of double cleansing with signature balms and oils has something in common with Ayurveda, although the Koreans have perfected their shtick with essences and toners which are now a key part of the beauty regime. K-beauty’s aesthetic is intuitive and the use of gentle, hydrating ingredients that strengthen moisture barriers could even prevent acne, fine lines and wrinkles before they develop.

K-drama stars and pop bands have added to its cachet as Korean skincare companies are bursting into the US skincare retailer market. The global K-beauty products market size is expected to reach USD 18.32 billion by 2030. This trend reflects an increasing Western demand for Korean skincare products that dovetails with the South Korean beauty industry’s push to prioritise cosmetic exports.

From novel skincare techniques, indigenously unique ingredients to au naturale makeup, the Koreans have something for both men and women. Achieving the Korean “glass skin” look is the skincare goal of the hour to acquire a radiant sheen that accurately resembles the transparent magic of glass.