Protecting young swimmers: Tips to prevent skin issues this swimming season

Swimmer’s xerosis or dry skin: When we swim, the natural protective oils in our skin, known as sebum, get diluted and washed away. As a result, the outermost layer of the skin loses its moisture, leaving us with a parched, scaly, and itchy sensation. Long, hot showers after swimming can worsen dry skin by further depleting moisture. To keep your child’s skin happy and hydrated, keep those showers short and lukewarm, and apply ample moisturiser after every swimming session.

Rashes: Chlorine, sunscreen, swimsuits, and pool water can cause irritating rashes. The good news is that they can be easily cleared up. To prevent them, always take a lukewarm shower after swimming and hand wash your child’s swimsuit regularly to avoid bacteria buildup. Apply a fragrance-free protective lotion before getting into the water, and consider using a rash guard to minimise skin contact with pool chemicals.

Pre-swimming care

Check pool hygiene: For a safer swimming experience, consider opting for indoor pools, especially during the peak afternoon hours between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM, to avoid harsh sun rays. Additionally, it is essential to choose a pool that maintains good hygiene.

Dress smart for the pool: When dressing smart for the pool, prioritise loose-fitting clothes. Select swimming suits crafted from polyester for better defense against pool chlorine, avoiding nylon and spandex.

Nourish the skin: Begin by applying a thick moisturiser all over their body to maintain hydration and protection. Opt for natural options like jojoba oil, Vitamin E-enriched coconut oil, or baby oils with shea butter.

Follow up with a generous application of gel-based, waterproof, broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen to shield their skin from harmful UV rays. Remember to reapply regularly. Encourage your child to take a quick shower before entering the pool to cleanse their skin of impurities .

Post-swimming care

After swimming, indulge your child in a warm, soothing bath, using a gentle moisturising soap to cleanse away chlorine residue. Pay attention to their scalp and hair, treating them with a nourishing shampoo for thorough care.

Following the bath, replenish moisture by generously applying natural oils like almond or coconut to their skin, leaving behind a delightful scent and ensuring hydration. These tips are beneficial for adults too. Taking these preventive measures can ensure a worry-free swimming experience.

Anti Skin Allergy Specialist & Consultant Dermatologist at Max Hospital Saket, Delhi