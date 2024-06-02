Transform your lower body: Essential exercises for stronger glutes

Your lower half—hips, buttocks, thighs, and legs—contain some of your body's largest muscle groups. These powerful muscles are responsible for stabilising and supporting your entire body, and conditioning them can help you maintain balance and move freely.

Sitting on your butt won’t get you those gains but intense butt exercises will activate and grow your well-rounded glutes. Your butt aids in your ability to hinge and squat, while simultaneously working to keep your back strong and pelvis stabilised. helping to lower back discomfort throughout the day. Strong glutes can make you a better runner and even help you avoid knee injuries.

What are glutes?

Your glutes include three distinct muscles: gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. The gluteus maximus is the largest and provides most of the shape of the butt. It also keeps you upright when sitting and standing, and acts as the lower-body power generator.

Second in command is the gluteus medius, which sits between the gluteus maximus and gluteus minimus, and its main job is to stabilise the pelvis. It also promotes movement of the hip and upper leg, including hip abduction hip external rotation, and hip internal rotation.

And, you guessed it, the gluteus minimus is the smallest and located right below the gluteus medius. “This muscle helps to produce several movements of the hips and legs including hip extension and hip internal rotation.

Here are a few exercises that target your lower half to keep you strong.