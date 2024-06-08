Coping with IBS: Understanding the invisible condition, finding relief

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) does not come with a handbook. When you are diagnosed, you aren't likely to know all the ways to cope with the condition. It's invisible, chronic, and involves embarrassing physical symptoms. The exact cause of IBS can be tricky to determine, and the gastrointestinal problem may have roots in lifestyle issues, food intolerances, changes in composition of gut bacteria and abnormalities in digestive system nerves among others.

If you have unexplained bloating and stomach pain for an extended period of time, you must get yourself checked for IBS. This common disorder affects 5 to 10 per cent of the global population, or up to 1 in 10 people worldwide. Vice-chairman, Department of Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Piyush Ranjan, says,

“The rise in incidence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome is due to change in dietary habits in form of ultra-processed food, hectic lifestyle and addictions. I have seen a gradual increase among young patients in the age group of 22–40 years, seeking medical help for IBS.”

Things to avoid

Stop Eating Junk Food

The relationship between IBS and food is far from clear-cut; most of the people who have found significant relief from IBS will tell you that they have cut out all junk food. Avoiding this type of under-nourishing food may work wonders for you, as you will be fueling your body with more wholesome options.

Stop unnecessary diet restriction

It is essential to remember that there are a variety of things that can trigger IBS symptoms such as stress hormonal changes, or simply eating a large meal. When you significantly restrict your diet to only foods that you feel are "safe," you run the risk of nutritional deficiency.

Don’t avoid fibre

Make fiber your friend. It is essential for overall digestive health and helps to soften the stool, which is helpful for constipation, and firm up the stool, which is helpful for diarrhea. . You can increase dietary fiber by ingesting whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Avoid unsympathetic healthcare providers

IBS is a functional disorder and some healthcare providers have difficulty treating IBS patients with patience and empathy. However, the quality of the healthcare provider-patient relationship may influence how well or poorly you feel.

Stop being embarassed

Every person on the planet deals with digestive symptoms. You are not defined by the fact that you have troublesome intestines. Don't worry that other people will judge you. If you pass gas, oh well. Excuse yourself and get on with your day.