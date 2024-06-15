Air conditioning and skin health: Risks, remedies, and skincare tips

How’s the summer treating you? Feeling like you’re in a melting pot? Every summer seems like the worst one yet, only to be outdone by the next year’s heatwave.

With each passing year, the summers grow harsher, making air conditioning (AC) an essential part of modern life. Whether at home, in the office, or in public spaces, AC provides much- needed relief from the oppressive heat. However, while it’s indispensable for comfort, prolonged exposure to air conditioning can have significant effects on your skin.

So, let’s explore its impact on skincare, potential risks, and ways to counter them.

1. Dryness and Dehydration

AC units remove moisture from the air, leading to a decrease in humidity levels. As a result, your skin may become tight, flaky, and rough. It may also feel itchy and appear dull.

2. Increased Sensitivity

Dry skin is more prone to irritants and allergies. Many of my patients have noticed that the more time they spend in their AC homes and offices during the summer, the more prone they are to allergies, asthma attacks, increased acne, and bacterial infections.