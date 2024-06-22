The Ayurvedic way to fight fever

The monsoon is here, and will soon establish itself over most of the country. Unfortunately, so will the usual health issues. Preparation is needed, and ayurveda has your back. Jwaram as elaborated in the Ayurveda Samhitas is one of the most common clinical entities that affects the human population in its different forms. Literally translating jwaram to fever may not do justice to the term as envisaged in Ayurveda texts.

Jwaram represents a wide spectrum of clinical diagnosis where body has high fever and pain along with symptoms like cough, throat pain, breathing difficulty, skin issues, loss of appetite, etc. The ayurvedist would diagnose it to be vatika jwara, paithika jwara, kapha jwara, vatapitha, pitha kapha, etc.

How to Identify

Identifying the probable onset of fever is the most important aspect. A fever can start from an infection, a viral attack, metabolic changes, from dengue to malaria to typhoid which definitely would need medical attention. However, if the temperature is not initially very high and you don’t experience too much fatigue, in ayurveda it is called poorvaroopa. It’s further progression can be controlled.

What to Avoid

Avoiding direct exposure to the wind and rains is important. The rain that is with sheetha guna (cold property) would aggravate the similar guna in kapha. It’s one important location is the head and if you are already a kapha prakrithi or with kapha prone nature, you will immediately experience cough, cold and throat pain which will then lead to fever. Always have an umbrella or a raincoat when you are out.

Prevention

Try bathing with hot water. Maintaining a routine to use warm water adding little tila tala (ginger oil) for gargling is also very beneficial. People who are prone to respiratory issues like cold, cough should start taking tulsi leaves. For people who have issues with digestion, use of ginger can be fruitful. Adding ginger to tea, diet recipes, etc. Also, the practice of “gudaardrakam” (intake of equal amount of ginger and jaggery in a pounded way) early in the morning on an empty stomach can help improve agni (the digestive fire) and prevent inflammation.