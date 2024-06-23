Getting a sunny outlook

Too much of a good thing, anything, hurts. So will sunlight: too much of it and you get sunburn, especially from UV rays. One of the easiest ways to guard the skin’s appearance and health is to apply sunscreen. Even on cloudy days, our skin is susceptible to sunlight which could lead to discolouration, wrinkles and in extreme cases even skin cancer.

Dr. Anil KV Minz, Senior Consultant-Dermatology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad says, “Using sunscreen is a simple yet crucial step in any skincare routine. It will protect your skin from immediate and long-term skin damage due to exposure to the sun. Sun prolonged exposure over time also increases the risk of non-cancerous skin growth, scaly patches and pre-cancerous skin lesions.

Apart from wrinkles, skin spots, moles and tags, also encourages pigmentation. Sunscreen can help people sensitive to sunlight or those who are on medication which increases photosensitivity.”

How to use sunscreen correctly?

1. Choose a sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher, is water resistant, and provides broad-spectrum (UVA and UVB rays) coverage. When this sunscreen is also a tinted sunscreen with iron oxide, you better protect your skin from developing dark spots. Iron oxide protects your skin from the sun’s visible light.

2. Apply sunscreen before going outdoors. It takes approximately 15 minutes for your skin to absorb the sunscreen and protect you. If you wait until you are in the sun to apply sunscreen, your skin is unprotected and can lead to sunburn.

3. Use enough sunscreen. Most adults need about 1 ounce — or enough to fill a shot glass — to fully cover their body. Rub the sunscreen thoroughly into your skin.