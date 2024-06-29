Protect your skin from 'blue light': Tips to combat screen-induced damage

We live in a world where screen time is an indispensable part of our lives. Whether for work, entertainment, or social interaction, we spend countless hours in front of screens that emit blue light. While most of us are aware of the potential impact of blue light on our eyes and sleep patterns, its effect on our skin is less commonly discussed but equally significant. Here’s how screen lights, particularly blue light, affect your skin.

What is Blue Light?

Blue light, also known as high-energy visible (HEV) light, is part of the visible light spectrum, with wavelengths ranging from 400 to 490 nanometers. It is naturally emitted by the sun, but digital screens, LED lights, and fluorescent lighting are artificial sources that have significantly increased our exposure.

How Does It Affect My Skin?

Premature ageing and oxidative stress: Blue light penetrates deeper into the skin compared to UV rays. The deep penetration damages skin cells, collagen, and elastin fibres that are crucial for maintaining your skin's elasticity and firmness, contributing to premature ageing.

Hyperpigmentation: Prolonged exposure to blue light can stimulate melanocytes (cells that produce melanin), leading to hyperpigmentation, which is especially apparent in individuals with darker skin tones. Hyperpigmentation often results in an uneven skin tone and dark spots on your skin.