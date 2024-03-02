Get off the grind

The pressure to keep working intensifies when job demands, such as role conflict, ambiguity, heavy workloads and limited autonomy become overwhelming. Modern workplaces, characterised by long hours, constant connectivity and tight deadlines, further contribute to stress. Here are some actionable steps for individuals and employers alike.

Reframe harmful mental narratives: Challenge negative thought patterns that lead to overworking and rumination. Remember that personal worth is not solely dependent on professional achievements.

Set clear boundaries: Clearly define work hours, communicate them, and utilise technology to signal the end of the workday. “Turn off non-urgent work-related notifications during off-hours and establish a physical separation between work and personal space, especially for remote workers,” says Doshi.

Create a wind-down ritual: Establish a routine signalling the transition from work to personal time. Activities like journalling, music, or engaging in a hobby can help relax and reduce stress.

Establish a balanced routine: Set achievable daily and weekly goals, break tasks into manageable steps, and intentionally schedule breaks for rejuvenation. Research emphasises the positive financial impact of experiencing joy outside of work.

Lean on social support: Building a strong support network, both within and outside the workplace, is crucial. Sharing thoughts, needs, and concerns with others, along with engaging in non-work activities, provides outlets for recharging.

The movement champions a sustainable approach to work, advocating for regular self-care and meaningful experiences. “While individuals can make changes to their non-work hours, employers play a crucial role in fostering supportive work environments. Implementing policies that encourage boundaries, rest and stress management resources demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of employees,” Rawat concludes.