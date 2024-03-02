Get off the grind

In a world where work means relentless pursuit of success, there’s now a counter-movement: the anti-grindset movement. It focuses on the significance of work-life balance and overall wellbeing. A recent study published in PLOS ONE sheds light on the detrimental effects of ‘work rumination’, underlining the importance of breaking free from the shackles of workaholism to prevent burnout. “It’s about finding harmony in our pursuits and recognising that true achievement encompasses both professional and personal fulfillment,” says Dr Kriti Doshi, a Mumbai-based psychologist.
Despite evidence suggesting that constant work erodes efficiency, many still adhere to the misconception that ceaseless effort equals increased productivity.
“The distinction between harmonious passion and obsessive passion for work is crucial, with the latter often leading to heightened distress,” says Piyush Rawat, a researcher in occupational psychology from Delhi.
For some, self-esteem tied to perceived work performance can drive a disproportionate investment of time in work. External validation, such as achievement-based recognition, fosters a mindset that pushes people to prove themselves, even at the expense of their wellbeing. “The anti-grindset movement offers a refreshing perspective, encouraging individuals and organisations to prioritise sustainable practices for lasting wellbeing,” says Rawat
The pressure to keep working intensifies when job demands, such as role conflict, ambiguity, heavy workloads and limited autonomy become overwhelming. Modern workplaces, characterised by long hours, constant connectivity and tight deadlines, further contribute to stress. Here are some actionable steps for individuals and employers alike.
Reframe harmful mental narratives: Challenge negative thought patterns that lead to overworking and rumination. Remember that personal worth is not solely dependent on professional achievements.
Set clear boundaries: Clearly define work hours, communicate them, and utilise technology to signal the end of the workday. “Turn off non-urgent work-related notifications during off-hours and establish a physical separation between work and personal space, especially for remote workers,” says Doshi.
Create a wind-down ritual: Establish a routine signalling the transition from work to personal time. Activities like journalling, music, or engaging in a hobby can help relax and reduce stress.
Establish a balanced routine: Set achievable daily and weekly goals, break tasks into manageable steps, and intentionally schedule breaks for rejuvenation. Research emphasises the positive financial impact of experiencing joy outside of work.
Lean on social support: Building a strong support network, both within and outside the workplace, is crucial. Sharing thoughts, needs, and concerns with others, along with engaging in non-work activities, provides outlets for recharging.
The movement champions a sustainable approach to work, advocating for regular self-care and meaningful experiences. “While individuals can make changes to their non-work hours, employers play a crucial role in fostering supportive work environments. Implementing policies that encourage boundaries, rest and stress management resources demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of employees,” Rawat concludes.