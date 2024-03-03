The protein-heart link & ice baths

Heart Safe

According to a University of Pittsburgh reasearch published in the journal Nature Metabolism, consuming more than 22 per cent of daily calories through proteins may increase the risk of atherosclerosis, or hardening of the heart arteries, and even worsen the condition. They found that higher dietary protein intake of more than 25 grams of protein per meal, led to higher leucine levels that activated a specific pathway in immune cells that is associated with atherosclerosis. The researchers used human trials along with experiments involving mice and cells in petri dishes. High protein diets are very popular with the public, used for weight loss and bodybuilding. According to recommendation from several organisations, protein intake should be about 11 per cent of daily energy requirements to maintain nitrogen balance. Experts also advised that some of the protein should come from plant-based foods.