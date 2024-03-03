The protein-heart link & ice baths

Heart Safe
According to a University of Pittsburgh reasearch published in the journal Nature Metabolism, consuming more than 22 per cent of daily calories through proteins may increase the risk of atherosclerosis, or hardening of the heart arteries, and even worsen the condition. They found that higher dietary protein intake of more than 25 grams of protein per meal, led to higher leucine levels that activated a specific pathway in immune cells that is associated with atherosclerosis. The researchers used human trials along with experiments involving mice and cells in petri dishes. High protein diets are very popular with the public, used for weight loss and bodybuilding. According to recommendation from several organisations, protein intake should be about 11 per cent of daily energy requirements to maintain nitrogen balance. Experts also advised that some of the protein should come from plant-based foods.
Cold Cut
This year, cold plunge therapy has been on the rise, with celebrities showing off their at-home ice baths and spas offering cryotherapy. Searches for cold plunge therapy have increased by 521 per cent in recent years as people seek to reap the benefits of the practice like improved circulation, reduced inflammation and increased energy levels. With more than 500 million views on TikTok, the viral #coldplunge trend features individuals immersing themselves in icy water. While research suggests the tradition of cold plunging dates back to ancient Rome, the potential health benefits of cold water immersion remain unclear. Some studies suggest 10-15 degrees Celsius to be an optimal temperature range for cold plunges focused on reducing muscle soreness. Beginners, however, should aim for no more than 10 to 15 minutes of cold exposure.