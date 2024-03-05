New AI model diagnoses diseases by drawing visual maps

NEW DELHI: Scientists have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that accurately identifies tumours and diseases in medical images by explaining each diagnosis with a visual map.

The unique transparency of the model, described in the journal IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, allows doctors to easily follow its line of reasoning, double-check for accuracy, and explain the results to patients, the researchers said.

"The idea is to help catch cancer and disease in its earliest stages -- like an X on a map -- and understand how the decision was made," said Sourya Sengupta, a graduate student at Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology in the US.

"Our model will help streamline that process and make it easier on doctors and patients alike," said Sengupta, the study's lead author.

The process of decoding medical images looks different in different regions of the world.

"In many developing countries, there is a scarcity of doctors and a long line of patients. AI can be helpful in these scenarios," Sengupta said.

When time and talent are in high demand, automated medical image screening can be deployed as an assistive tool -- in no way replacing the skill and expertise of doctors, Sengupta said.

Instead, an AI model can pre-scan medical images and flag those containing something unusual -- like a tumour or early sign of disease, called a biomarker -- for a doctor's review.