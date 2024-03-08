Researchers develop blood test for diagnosing fibromyalgia

NEW DELHI: Diagnosing the chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia, could be made easier by a blood test developed by researchers in a new study.

They said the test can isolate and analyse specific chemical signals in the blood that could help differentiate the condition from other rheumatic diseases and long Covid, all of which present similar symptoms.

The researchers, led by The University of Texas, US, said that the blood test was a step forward in accurately diagnosing fibromyalgia and personalising treatment for patients.

The study, published in the journal Biomedicines, would also open up new avenues for research into the pathology and clinical care of the chronic condition, they said.

Fibromyalgia is characterised by widespread muscle pain and fatigue, sleep disturbances, and mood and cognitive changes.

"This tool is fast, accurate and non-invasive, and can easily be integrated into the clinical environment to improve the quality of life of patients with fibromyalgia," said study author Silvia de Lamo Castellvi, a researcher from the Chemical Engineering Department of Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Spain.