Over 13% of population in South-East Asia Region suffers from mental health conditions: WHO

NEW DELHI: An estimated 13.7 % of the population in the Southeast Asia Region suffers from mental health conditions, while 22 lakh people die by suicide, the WHO said Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the Region sees a treatment gap for mental health conditions, which remains as high as 95%.

Calling on countries to prioritise the transition from long-stay institutional mental health services to community-based care, the world health body said this would ensure that these services are accessible, equitable, and stigma-free and that the affected individuals are provided opportunities to lead a productive life.

People with severe mental disorders die 10 to 20 years earlier than others. However, investment in mental health remains very low across the Region, which also includes India.

“Transitioning from long-stay tertiary psychiatric institutions to community-based care benefits individuals and society. When these services are integrated into the fabric of our communities, it becomes easier for individuals to seek help without the fear of judgment or discrimination,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia.

“This shift also allows for greater personal autonomy, improved quality of life, and personalised care options. The community-based settings provide individuals opportunities to regain a sense of independence and engage in social and vocational activities, which can significantly improve their overall well-being,” she said in her virtual address to the regional meeting on ‘Transitioning from long-stay services to community mental health networks: towards deinstitutionalisation in WHO South-East Asia Region’.

She released a report on ‘Deinstitutionalization of people with mental health conditions in WHO South-East Asia Region’, which, while acknowledging the complexities and unique contexts of each country, offers recommendations that can be adapted to local realities.

“This report can catalyse change, igniting a process that results in every person leading a life of dignity, purpose, and fulfilment,” said Wazed, who champions the cause of mental health and has set it as one of her top priorities as Regional Director.