Beyond Just Diet and Exercise

Diabetes is a lifestyle disorder that plagues millions around the world. And while there is medication, true diabetes care begins when we address the root cause of why blood sugar levels behave abnormally.
Many often come with a mindset that it is genetic and runs in the family, and while that might be one factor, it isn’t destiny. Your lifestyle and environment play a significant role, too. If someone has a family history of diabetes, it is even more important to have a preventive approach.
Diabetes goes beyond sugar levels; it involves inflammation, metabolism, gut health, muscle mass, activity, sleep, emotional health, mindset, faith, belief system, and more. We comprehend them as a whole and, based on the concept of bio-individuality, help them align their lifestyle with their medications. One of the crucial pillars is sleep. It all starts with a good night’s rest. If you have diabetes, it’s not okay to skimp on sleep or be sleep-deprived. You can eat the best low-GI foods, but if you aren’t sleeping well, you’ll have irregular blood sugar levels. Chronic sleep deprivation leads to insulin resistance. Here’s how sleep affects diabetes:
Inflammation: The more sleep-deprived we are, the more inflammation exists in our bodies. Now, one can take curcumin supplements to quell inflammation, but if sleep-deprived, do you think your body needs curcumin or just sleep?
Cravings and all-over-the-place appetite: If you are sleep-deprived, you are bound to have more affinity towards junk and sugary foods. These foods give us the illusion of a quick energy fix, whereas all our bodies need is sleep. Ghrelin and leptin are two appetite hormones that balance when we sleep well. Ghrelin is an appetite-stimulating hormone, and leptin is a satiety hormone. When sleep-deprived, ghrelin levels rise, and leptin falls. The result? Unexplained cravings.
Elevated cortisol and hormonal imbalance: If sleep-deprived, we are likely to have elevated levels of cortisol, a stress hormone. It has a cascading effect on several other hormones in our body, including insulin. It triggers the state of flight and fights, prompting our body to pump more glucose into the blood for energy. While our body is doing the right thing, unfortunately, it doesn’t work for us in the long run if we are chronically sleep-deprived.
If you are sleep-deprived, you are likely to have a hormonal imbalance because hormones take roughly eight hours to balance. You also have an imbalance in insulin since insulin is also a hormone. And so is Thyroxine. Therefore, your thyroid, cholesterol, diabetes—everything is correlated.
A drop in motivation leading to missed workouts: A night of inadequate sleep often results in low motivation levels. Fatigue, grogginess and overall lethargy become barriers to regular workouts. Considering the pivotal role exercise plays in managing blood sugar levels, sleep deprivation becomes a formidable obstacle to effective diabetes management.
Metabolism: Inadequate sleep disrupts the metabolic processes, contributing to insulin resistance and impaired glucose metabolism.
Fix your sleep. This is non-negotiable. Your hormones (including insulin) balance in a state of complete rest. Pay attention to the quality of your sleep. Look at adopting simple techniques that can help you sleep deep.It is a fundamental requirement for recovery, health, repair, and rejuvenation. No food or workout or medicine can work if the fundamentals are broken.
