Beyond Just Diet and Exercise

Inflammation: The more sleep-deprived we are, the more inflammation exists in our bodies. Now, one can take curcumin supplements to quell inflammation, but if sleep-deprived, do you think your body needs curcumin or just sleep?

Cravings and all-over-the-place appetite: If you are sleep-deprived, you are bound to have more affinity towards junk and sugary foods. These foods give us the illusion of a quick energy fix, whereas all our bodies need is sleep. Ghrelin and leptin are two appetite hormones that balance when we sleep well. Ghrelin is an appetite-stimulating hormone, and leptin is a satiety hormone. When sleep-deprived, ghrelin levels rise, and leptin falls. The result? Unexplained cravings.

Elevated cortisol and hormonal imbalance: If sleep-deprived, we are likely to have elevated levels of cortisol, a stress hormone. It has a cascading effect on several other hormones in our body, including insulin. It triggers the state of flight and fights, prompting our body to pump more glucose into the blood for energy. While our body is doing the right thing, unfortunately, it doesn’t work for us in the long run if we are chronically sleep-deprived.

If you are sleep-deprived, you are likely to have a hormonal imbalance because hormones take roughly eight hours to balance. You also have an imbalance in insulin since insulin is also a hormone. And so is Thyroxine. Therefore, your thyroid, cholesterol, diabetes—everything is correlated.

A drop in motivation leading to missed workouts: A night of inadequate sleep often results in low motivation levels. Fatigue, grogginess and overall lethargy become barriers to regular workouts. Considering the pivotal role exercise plays in managing blood sugar levels, sleep deprivation becomes a formidable obstacle to effective diabetes management.

Metabolism: Inadequate sleep disrupts the metabolic processes, contributing to insulin resistance and impaired glucose metabolism.

Fix your sleep. This is non-negotiable. Your hormones (including insulin) balance in a state of complete rest. Pay attention to the quality of your sleep. Look at adopting simple techniques that can help you sleep deep.It is a fundamental requirement for recovery, health, repair, and rejuvenation. No food or workout or medicine can work if the fundamentals are broken.

Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert