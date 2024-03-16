Product Review - Nature’s Secret Potion

As we age, pigmentation of the skin becomes a pressing issue. And, it’s not just sunburn. Everyday pollutants also damage our skin. I tried Nabhi Sutra’s Shata Dhauta Ghrita to repair my skin tissue. This light and fluffy crème is easy to apply and gets completely absorbed by the skin within minutes.

Made with 100 times washed cow ghee, it promises to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, under-eye dark circles and of course brighten skin tone. I used it for a week at night and felt my skin appear supple to the touch in the morning and well-hydrated.

The area around the yes appeared especially smooth. Since it is anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, it was well-suited for my sensitive, acne-prone skin. The crème is not heavy, so it does not attract dust particles at night.

In the morning a gentle water-based cleanser is enough to do the trick. While everything worked in its favour, what made me unhappy about the product was the smell. Given that it is all natural, the aroma of ghee is very strong. It was quite a put-off for me.

Nabhi Sutra’s Shata Dhauta Ghrita Price: Rs 1,789

Available: nabhisutra.com