Water’s Woe

Imagine a world without water—a life without its essential sustenance. While water is often hailed as the elixir of life, what if it became your enemy? Meet Tessa Hansen-Smith, a 25-year-old Californian facing an unimaginable reality: she suffers from a rare condition known as Aquagenic Urticaria, commonly referred to as water allergy. It transforms the mundane act of touching water into a perplexing medical enigma; documented in a mere 37 cases worldwide. Hansen-Smith was diagnosed nearly eight years ago, and Hansen-Smith’s journey with this affliction has been nothing short of life-altering, with her condition only deteriorating over time.

According to medical research, Aquagenic Urticaria differs from common allergies triggered by substances like pollen, nuts, or animal dander. It is induced by contact with various sources of water—rain, snow, freshwater, seawater, sweat, and even tears—making it a baffling and often challenging condition to manage. The exact cause remain largely unknown, which adds to the complexity of diagnosing and treating the condition.

According to Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Aporva Sanghvi, the reaction may not be to the water itself but possibly due to the release of histamine, leading to the formation of an allergen. “During allergic reactions, mast cells located beneath the skin release histamine, leading to a variety of allergy-like symptoms that differ based on the specific body part affected. This condition is distinct from more common forms of urticaria in that it specifically involves the development of hives when the skin comes into contact with water, regardless of its temperature,” she says.