Product Review: High SPF, Low satisfaction, DE-TAN sunscreen falls short for dry skin

Getting the right sunscreen is tricky, even for a low-maintenance skin like mine. An ideal sunscreen comes with a high SPF, does not render your face with a white cast and is hydrating. Brownie points if it is budget friendly.

The DE-TAN Sunscreen by Dr Rashel Beauty Elixirs is certainly pocket friendly at Rs 275 for a 50 ml tube, but it ticks only one of the three boxes—an SPF of 50.

I have a dry skin, so I have always been generous with the application of all skincare products (which is what the directions-to-use also recommends), which is what I did with the sunscreen, but its thick consistency created a white cast, and after complete absorption left my skin oily.

So the next time I applied a pea sized amount, spread it evenly. The white cast was minimal, but a few hours later, my face felt uncomfortably stretchy and taut, and every time I touched my face, it generated white residue of the cream, making me believe it is suited neither for oily nor for dry skin. So, if you haven’t found your perfect sunscreen, then keep looking, because this is not it.

Price: Rs 275 for a 50 ml tube

Available at: drrashel.in