The feminine in ayurveda

A healthy woman births a healthy next generation. This, we know. But do we do enough with that knowledge? As women, do we care enough about our own health? Ayurveda can offer a range of solutions for women's health.

Sexual Dimorphism

Ayurveda believes the female physiology is akin to a fireplace. And the man's to a pot of ghee! It is metabolism that brings in the critical difference.

The woman's body goes through myriad physiological changes like conception, delivery and menopause. Then there are the monthly period cycles that one has to take into account. That apart, have you thought of links between lunar changes and female physiology? Yes, the ideal menstrual cycle and lunar changes have the same cycle every month.

This makes her physiology more sensitive to the changes in Mother Nature. The woman is gifted with a hypothalamo-pituitary –ovarian axis which equips her to conceive and develop a foetus inside her and deliver and nourish the child, thereby carrying forward the cycle of life.

The man possess more physical strength, but the woman is always more grounded and ready to face challenges in sustainable ways. Should we then surmise that the woman has evolved better than the man?